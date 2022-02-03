National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners Awards Broadmead with Certified Memory Care Neighborhood Commendation

SPARTA, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners announced that Broadmead, a life plan community, has been awarded the distinguished certification, Certified Memory Care Neighborhood Commendation. The commendation which recognizes Broadmead's stellar achievement in memory care services, practices, and employee education programs, to enhance care and quality of life for the residents Broadmead serves. Broadmead located in Baltimore, MD, is the first organization in the country to receive this stellar commendation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners.

Picture (left is Ann Patterson, VP of Health Services, Stacey Young, Director Center of Excellence Dementia Care) (PRNewswire)

The Certified Memory Care Neighborhood Commendation recognizes Broadmead for its commitment to person-centered memory care, a rigorous Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement Program, and for its educational leadership.

As part of the process, Stacey Young, Director of the Center of Excellence Dementia Care, and Ann Patterson, Vice President of Health Services completed training to become CDCM® Certified Dementia Care Manager®, CADDCT™ Certified Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Care Trainer™ and CDP® Certified Dementia Practitioner®. To receive this commendation, they participated in a rigorous survey process surrounding all aspects of care, policy, programs and procedures around memory care services at Broadmead. Additionally, many of the staff have also completed extensive NCCDP Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Care training and awarded the CDP Certified Dementia Practitioner credential.

According to Stacey Young, Director of the Center of Excellence in Dementia Care, "It is a true honor to be recognized by NCCDP as the first organization in the country to receive the Memory Care Neighborhood Commendation." Broadmead's vision is to be recognized as a leader in the care of persons living with dementia and in the training and support of their caregivers. This award honors the hard work and dedication of the Broadmead team to create a model of care that supports dignity, compassion, respect, and the strength of the person living with dementia and their care partners."

The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (nccdp.org) located in Sparta, NJ was formed in 2003, to promote global standards of excellence in dementia and Alzheimer's disease education and certification to health care industry professionals, caregivers, front line staff, first responders, volunteers, and correctional personnel providing services to the elderly with a dementia diagnosis.

Established in 1979, Broadmead (broadmead.org) is a Life Plan Community with a long history of serving seniors in the Baltimore region. The sprawling 94-acre campus offers a full continuum of living options including Garden Homes, Hillside Home apartments, Taylor Assisted Living, Darlington Assisted Living for Memory Care, Hallowell Comprehensive Rehab and Care Center, and its Centers of Excellence in Dementia and Health and Wellness.

National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners