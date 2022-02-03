LAUNCH OF QUALIFIER SERIES SET TO ELEVATE NORTH AMERICA'S TOP-RATED YOUTH SOCCER EVENTS IN 2022

Rated Sports Group has been widely acclaimed as North America's leader in youth soccer events for the last decade. Their latest innovation, Rated Sports Qualifiers, is set to leave its mark on the youth soccer landscape by increasing competitive opportunities for athletes everywhere.

VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Rated Sports Group, North America's leading innovators in youth soccer events and sports marketing, has announced its plans to implement an elevated athlete experience through the rollout of its Rated Sports Qualifiers.

Leader in youth soccer events aims to globalize the youth game through complimentary qualifier entries for Champions.

Rated Sports Qualifiers will feature a team-based merit structure that awards each participating age group's Champion finisher with a complimentary entrance to a correlating Rated Sports Qualifier event.

The rollout of Rated Sports Qualifiers will further strengthen the company's relations to youth soccer in North America while embracing a shared vision for creating increased access to competition for youth student-athletes on a global scale.

Click here for the Rated Sports Qualifier roadmap and explainer document .

"Rated Sports is looking forward to hosting the future of the game we love at our 2022 calendar of events," said Michael Rocca, Managing Partner of Rated Sports Group. "We hope the rollout of Rated Sports Qualifiers will have an undeniable impact on the youth landscape, leaving student-athletes and team coaches inspired by the experience and energized with an incentive to bring their most competitive selves."

Featuring eight national events across seven different U.S.-based cities for 2022, Rated Sports is set to host over 1,700 this year and continues to feature a competitive platform that emphasizes increased visibility for youth student-athletes that are age-eligible for NCAA college recruitment.

ABOUT RATED SPORTS:

Rated Sports Group supports and manages top-rated events across North America that emphasize a globalized competition platform for youth student-athletes. Rated Sports specializes in building up brand awareness and event attendance to elevate the sports communities across the USA and Canada, featuring a fully integrated creative and marketing department with almost two decades of implementation. US Club Soccer sanctions Rated Sports events.

