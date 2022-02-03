FieldPulse App Amplified with Roster of New and Enhanced Features

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldPulse, a job management application for the Trades and Field Service Management (FSM) industry, announced today a slate of new and enhanced products and features. Newly added features include FieldPulse Payments, while new products include FieldPulse Premium, Pricebook and GPS Tracking.

These new products and features give service businesses an even more comprehensive experience when using the FieldPulse app, layering on top of FieldPulse's already robust feature set.

FieldPulse CEO, Gabriel Pinchev, says, "FieldPulse is leading the charge in innovative product development for the trades. With these new offerings, we continue our march toward becoming the best end-to-end FSM solution on the market today."

A Quick Look at the New Products and Features from FieldPulse

FieldPulse Pricebook

Released in late 2021, FieldPulse Pricebook kicked off this latest round of new product releases. FieldPulse Pricebook is a flat-rate sales tool allowing trade businesses to easily build an online pricing tool for common projects and jobs. Features include:

Custom pricebooks with tiered options

Transparent pricing for customers

Automated estimates and invoices

FieldPulse Premium

FieldPulse Premium provides users with customized training and full-service software implementation, plus:

1:1 support from a dedicated Customer Success Manager

Unlimited team training and personalized training videos

Full-service integration of QuickBooks accounting

Quarterly performance reports

"FieldPulse now offers a heightened layer to its already famous customer service. Given the innumerable choices that customers have, FieldPulse ensures that we provide easy-to-use, edge-to-edge job management solutions for customers seeking a premium platform. Our job management application delivers a seamless and personalized customer experience that provides operational efficiencies, cost savings and revenue optimization," says Cole McKellar, FieldPulse's VP and Head of Marketing.

FieldPulse GPS Fleet Tracking

FieldPulse GPS Fleet Tracking , one of FieldPulse's most requested new products, automatically syncs with the FieldPulse app displaying road and aerial maps views of users' routes and locations. Users who sign up for Fleet Tracking will also receive free OBD2 devices for each vehicle.

"FieldPulse users have been asking to add Fleet Tracking to our product list. Adding these types of much-needed features to our offerings is central to how we work directly with customers to make FieldPulse the most user-friendly software available," added Mr. Pinchev.

FieldPulse Payments

FieldPulse Payments is the newest product offering for FieldPulse users in Australia, making invoicing and payments even easier thanks to:

Auto-generated invoices

Integrated markup calculator

Synced invoices with Xero

Automatically calculated sales commissions

About FieldPulse

FieldPulse is a premium field service management app trusted by trade service businesses around the world. Designed and built to provide industry professionals with an easy-to-use system for all their day-to-day business operations, FieldPulse ensures service businesses have the digital tools they need to be successful.

