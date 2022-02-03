Designed by Kids, for Kids, Zulily Launches New Exclusive Spring Playwear Collection for Moms Everywhere

Now available exclusively, Zulily x Sunshine Swing debuts second collection of children's spring playwear to get kids ready for upcoming sunny weather and warmer temps

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following online retailer Zulily's first kid-designed capsule collection, which debuted in January, the six winners from Zulily's 2021 Back-to-School, #UniquelyZu contest put their sunnies on for a second exclusive collection. The Zulily x Sunshine Swing Spring Playwear Collection launches today through Feb. 17, with all 60+ styles designed by kids, for kids, featuring the perfect options for playing outside and celebrating the brighter things in life.

"We know kids have an amazing fashion sense so it's no surprise Zulily's data1 shows 51% of parents say they think their child's generation has a better eye for style than their own generation," said Kiki Lockwood, merchandising manager for kids apparel at Zulily. "Given the sea of sameness among product available for moms to shop for their kiddos, Zulily is uniquely positioned to provide kid-designed and kid-approved collections celebrating budding tastemakers and their unique style, especially heading into the warmer months."

Moms are shopping for summer and vacation essentials in February to prep for kiddos' Spring Break and get them excited about the warmer weather #OOTD. With 79% of kids saying unique style impacts their feelings by increasing happiness and confidence, a wardrobe refresh in the form of bright pops of color and new styles provide a much-needed spring mood booster. Data also shows 86% of kids say they would want to design their own clothing if someone else could make it for them. That's why Zulily went to the source and tapped the six #UniquelyZu winners to create inspired designs like floral dresses and skirts, striped tanks and color blocked shorts, rainbow prints, pineapple tees, matching accessories, and bright, bold pieces, giving kids plenty of clothing options that they'll want to wear.

After hearing from kids across the country through Zulily's survey, the six winners were able to reflect other kids' sentiments in their unique design approach to the Zulily x Sunshine Swing Spring Playwear Collection:

Kyrie, a 7-year-old from Riverside, Calif. believes fashion can inspire, unite and create togetherness, which is what inspired her warm weather looks. She added: "Having a unique style makes kids happy, so I wanted to reflect that through my designs. From rainbow and floral prints, to butterflies and a Good Vibes graphic, I know these outfits will get kids excited to spend more time outdoors."

Kamden , an 8-year-old from Lee's Summit, Mo. aka, "The Bow Tie Guy", has a love for sophisticated details like chambray and stripes, which inspired his designs. He added: "I wanted to design fashion options for all kids. No matter what your personal style is, there's something for everyone to look and feel their best!"

Jazlyn , a 9-year-old from Post Falls, Idaho is a strong believer in expressing feelings through fashion. She added: "I channel my creativity through art, and these spring-inspired designs really reflect that. From bright hues and pineapple graphics to intergalactic patterns, kids will feel uniquely themselves in these styles!"

Emma, a 9-year-old from Seattle , has an affinity for simplicity and comfort, which drove her desire to create clothes with floral and pastel colors. She added: "I was drawn to use light colors, floral and chambray so kids could easily feel comfortable and carefree in any combination of styles."

Marlee, an 11-year-old from Roseville, Calif. , took the guesswork out of pairing outfits together, creating a vibrant mix of colors and patterns in several silhouettes. She added: "While my designs feature fresh graphics including rainbows, bumble bees and palm trees, I also chose complementary colors so kids could mix and match with ease."

Mady, a 14-year-old from Provo, Utah , loves seeing her drawings come to life, and was especially excited her jellybean print sketch became a reality. She added: "I'm personally inspired by bright colors and new fashion trends, so I'm thrilled I inspired a new pattern for spring. I also chose soft earth tones and oceanic prints to get kids excited for warm weather."

The Spring Playwear collection includes everything kids need for a day of play or an event, ranging in price from $12.99 to $29.99, and features Girls, Boys and Unisex options in sizes 4-14. A Zulily fan favorite, the Sunshine Swing brand's aesthetic is inspired by happy-go-lucky days and captures the energy of childhood while giving kids freedom to express themselves. From fun prints to bold colors and playful details – all take center stage within this limited-edition collection.

To shop the exclusive Zulily x Sunshine Swing Spring Playwear Collection for kids and learn more about the second collection, along with the talented kid designers behind the inspiration, visit Zulily's, The Find.

About Zulily®

Online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh style for themselves, their families and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products at amazing values each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a fun and engaging shopping experience that sparks discovery, connection and entertainment. Zulily has passed millions in savings onto its customers since its first sale in 2010. For more information visit www.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in video commerce (vCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

1 Survey conducted by OnePoll for Zulily with a sample of 1,000 U.S. parents and their children (ages 5 – 18) in June 2021.

