PosiGen Hires VP of Finance and Accounting

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Sandra Reid as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Sandra is a Certified Public Accountant who has experience in the oil & gas, chemical, energy and technology sectors and most recently served as a partner at an accounting advisory firm in their Houston office.

As Vice President of Finance and Accounting, Sandra will oversee PosiGen's accounting, treasury, tax, inventory management and supply chain functions. She'll draw on her experience and skillset to enhance the team with a focus on process improvement that will drive both efficiency and financial data transparency across the organization. Sandra believes strongly in being a change agent and helping others to grow their careers through coaching and mentorship. She is impressed by PosiGen's strong management team and drawn to the company's mission to make solar available to everyone.

"PosiGen's mission really speaks to me," Sandra says. "The company has identified a segment of the population that will truly benefit from the savings that solar and energy efficiency deliver. Providing solar to low-to-moderate income homeowners will undoubtedly drive positive change within their households through much-needed savings. I'm proud to join a team making such a positive impact in their customers' lives."

PosiGen CEO Thomas Neyhart says adding someone with Sandra's experience and passion will be an asset to the company as it continues to expand its footprint across the country. "Our team will benefit from Sandra's strong operational and public accounting experience," Tom says. "We appreciate her commitment to growing our team internally while the company as a whole grows to help even more homeowners experience the benefits of rooftop solar and energy efficiency. We are excited to add Sandra to the PosiGen family."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 19,000 residential customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 19,000 residential customers, over 460 direct employees and supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

