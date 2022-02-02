Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022, ending January 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com . A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results webcast on February 22, 2022, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

