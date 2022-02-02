M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Fourth Quarter Results:

Homes delivered increased 3% to 2,316, an all-time quarterly record

Revenue increased 16% to an all-time quarterly record of $1.1 billion

Pre-tax income increased 39% to $141.4 million , an all-time quarterly record

Net income increased 42% to $113.4 million ( $3.83 per diluted share) compared to $80.1 million ( $2.71 per diluted share) in 2020

New contracts were 1,744 compared to 2,128 in 2020's fourth quarter

Backlog units increased 10% to 4,835, a fourth quarter record

Backlog sales value reached $2.4 billion , a fourth quarter record

2021 Full Year Results:

Record homes delivered of 8,638, a 12% increase

Record revenue of $3.7 billion , an increase of 23%

Record pre-tax income of $509.1 million , a 64% increase compared to $310.0 million in 2020

Net income increased 65% to $396.9 million ( $13.28 per diluted share) compared to $239.9 million in 2020 ( $8.23 per diluted share)

New contracts were 9,084, a decrease of 4% when compared to the record level achieved in 2020

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.6 billion , a 29% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $57

Return on equity of 27.4%

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 30% compared to 34% at December 31, 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported record net income of $113.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $80.1 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share).

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $396.9 million, or $13.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $239.9 million, or $8.23 per diluted share, in 2020. Net income in 2021 included a $7.0 million after-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt ($0.23 per diluted share) while net income in 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share).

Homes delivered in 2021's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,316, increasing 3% compared to 2,242 deliveries in 2020's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 12% to a record 8,638 from 2020's deliveries of 7,709. New contracts for 2021's fourth quarter decreased 18% to 1,744 from 2,128 new contracts in 2020's fourth quarter. For 2021, new contracts were 9,084, declining 4% from 2020's 9,427 new contracts. Homes in backlog increased 10% at December 31, 2021 to 4,835 units, with an all-time record sales value of $2.4 billion, a 29% increase over last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 17% to $490,000. At December 31, 2020, the sales value of the 4,389 homes in backlog was $1.8 billion, with an average sales price of $419,000. M/I Homes had 175 active communities at December 31, 2021 compared to 202 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in 2021's fourth quarter and 8% for the year.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "2021 was another banner year for M/I Homes, highlighted by record levels of revenue, homes delivered, income, and year-end backlog. Our revenue increased 23% to $3.7 billion, pre-tax income improved 64% to $509 million and net income and diluted earnings per share both improved over 60% from 2020 levels, resulting in a strong return on equity of 27.4%. Our 2021 results reflect a 210 basis point improvement in our gross margins to 24.3%, a 130 basis point improvement in our overhead expense ratio and record earnings in our financial services operations. We are particularly pleased with these results given the unprecedented labor and material supply chain issues we experienced throughout the year. In addition, despite a 13% decline in community count and limiting sales in a majority of our communities, we achieved record year-end backlog units and backlog sales value, increasing 10% and 29%, over 2020."

Mr. Schottenstein continued "We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $1.6 billion, an increase of 29% from 2020 and book value per share of $57. Our year-end cash balance was $236 million, with no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 30%. During the year, we also repurchased $52 million of our common shares. Though the supply chain and construction challenges are likely to persist, we are well positioned to continue growing our business as we begin the year with a strong balance sheet, record backlog, solid housing demand and plans to open a record number of new communities."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 136,700 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes Brand. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, the impact of COVID-19, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 New contracts 1,744

2,128

9,084

9,427 Average community count 176

205

183

215 Cancellation rate 10%

10%

8%

11% Backlog units 4,835

4,389

4,835

4,389 Backlog sales value $ 2,366,873

$ 1,836,907

$ 2,366,873

$ 1,836,907 Homes delivered 2,316

2,242

8,638

7,709 Average home closing price $ 443

$ 389

$ 420

$ 381















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,026,082

$ 872,814

$ 3,630,469

$ 2,939,962 Land revenue 2,721

8,061

13,390

19,170 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,028,803

$ 880,875

$ 3,643,859

$ 2,959,132















Financial services revenue 22,949

25,552

102,028

87,013















Total revenue $ 1,051,752

$ 906,427

$ 3,745,887

$ 3,046,145















Cost of sales - operations 808,150

689,245

2,836,972

2,361,367 Cost of sales - impairment —

8,435

—

8,435 Gross margin $ 243,602

$ 208,747

$ 908,915

$ 676,343 General and administrative expense 48,306

53,784

192,009

177,547 Selling expense 55,231

52,041

198,610

179,535 Operating income $ 140,065

$ 102,922

$ 518,296

$ 319,261 Other income (1,901)

(159)

(2,046)

(466) Interest expense 602

1,230

2,156

9,684 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

9,072

— Income before income taxes $ 141,364

$ 101,851

$ 509,114

$ 310,043 Provision for income taxes 27,981

21,768

112,246

70,169 Net income $ 113,383

$ 80,083

$ 396,868

$ 239,874















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 3.93

$ 2.78

$ 13.64

$ 8.38 Diluted $ 3.83

$ 2.71

$ 13.28

$ 8.23















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 28,833

28,776

29,092

28,610 Diluted 29,612

29,507

29,880

29,152

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 236,368

$ 260,810 Mortgage loans held for sale 275,655

234,293 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,125,738

868,288 Land held for sale 4,312

4,623 Homes under construction 1,187,341

898,966 Other inventory 135,043

144,731 Total Inventory $ 2,452,434

$ 1,916,608







Property and equipment - net 37,648

26,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,950

52,291 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Investments in joint venture arrangements 57,121

34,673 Deferred income tax asset 10,251

6,183 Other assets 103,026

95,175 Total Assets $ 3,239,853

$ 2,643,045







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2025 - net $ —

$ 247,613 Senior notes due 2028 - net 395,331

394,557 Senior notes due 2030 - net 295,937

— Notes payable - other 4,549

4,072 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 695,817

$ 646,242







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 266,160

225,634 Total Debt $ 961,977

$ 871,876







Accounts payable 244,505

185,669 Operating lease liabilities 51,497

52,474 Other liabilities 357,690

274,328 Total Liabilities $ 1,615,669

$ 1,384,347







Shareholders' Equity 1,624,184

1,258,698 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,239,853

$ 2,643,045







Book value per common share $ 56.99

$ 43.68 Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1) 30%

34%

(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 17,518

$ (28,892)

$ (16,823)

$ 168,334 Cash used in investing activities $ (19,799)

$ (2,543)

$ (51,722)

$ (33,870) Cash provided by financing activities $ 17,492

$ 89,733

$ 44,103

$ 120,263















Land/lot purchases $ 156,307

$ 148,126

$ 630,120

$ 414,950 Land development spending $ 140,640

$ 95,732

$ 421,824

$ 318,336 Land sale revenue $ 2,721

$ 8,061

$ 13,390

$ 19,170 Land sale gross profit $ 707

$ 738

$ 3,228

$ 989















Financial services pre-tax income $ 10,775

$ 14,821

$ 58,379

$ 50,468

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income $ 113,383

$ 80,083

$ 396,868

$ 239,874 Add:













Provision for income taxes 27,981

21,768

112,246

70,169 Interest (income) expense (677)

333

(1,950)

6,168 Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,974

9,559

33,829

32,686 Depreciation and amortization 4,378

4,564

16,915

17,578 Non-cash charges 2,360

10,313

10,437

16,685 Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,399

$ 126,620

$ 568,345

$ 383,160

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income before income taxes $ 141,364

$ 101,851

$ 509,114

$ 310,043 Add: Impairment (2) —

8,435

—

8,435 Add: Stucco-related charges (3) —

860

—

860 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4) —

—

9,072

— Adjusted income before income taxes $ 141,364

$ 111,146

$ 518,186

$ 319,338















Net income $ 113,383

$ 80,083

$ 396,868

$ 239,874 Add: Impairment - net of tax (2) —

6,411

—

6,411 Add: Stucco-related charges - net of tax (3) —

654

—

654 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4) —

—

6,985

— Adjusted net income $ 113,383

$ 87,148

$ 403,853

$ 246,939















Impairment - net of tax (2) $ —

$ 6,411

$ —

$ 6,411 Stucco-related charges - net of tax (3) $ —

$ 654

$ —

$ 654 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4) $ —

$ —

$ 6,985

$ —















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,612

29,507

29,880

29,152















Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2) $ —

$ 0.22

$ —

$ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share related to stucco-related charges (3) —

0.02

—

0.02 Diluted earnings per share related to loss on early

extinguishment of debt (4) —

—

0.23

—















Add: Diluted earnings per share 3.83

2.71

13.28

8.23















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.83

$ 2.95

$ 13.51

$ 8.47

(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2) Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.



(3) Represents charges for stucco-related repair costs taken in certain of our Florida communities.



(4) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of our 2025 Senior Notes during the third quarter of 2021, consisting of a $7.1 million prepayment premium due to early redemption and $2.0 million for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Northern 705

792

(11) %



3,667

3,743

(2) % Southern 1,039

1,336

(22) %



5,417

5,684

(5) % Total 1,744

2,128

(18) %



9,084

9,427

(4) %





HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Northern 954

881

8 %



3,592

3,071

17 % Southern 1,362

1,361

— %



5,046

4,638

9 % Total 2,316

2,242

3 %



8,638

7,709

12 %





BACKLOG

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,890

$ 914

$ 484,000



1,815

$ 792

$ 436,000 Southern 2,945

$ 1,453

$ 493,000



2,574

$ 1,045

$ 406,000 Total 4,835

$ 2,367

$ 490,000



4,389

$ 1,837

$ 419,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 7,729

7,160

14,889



6,786

7,801

14,587 Southern 16,864

12,204

29,068



10,013

14,909

24,922 Total 24,593

19,364

43,957



16,799

22,710

39,509

