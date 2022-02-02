Mann Robinson and Torrei Hart Partner to Bring You "Super Turnt"

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mann Robinson Studios is proud to announce the release of Mann Robinson and Torrei Hart's Super Turnt. Super Turnt will release on Amazon Prime February 8th, 2022.

A story about Rilla, a highly feared street-lord and rapper, who has just been released from prison and finds that his immediate world has changed. His only mission is to be a father to his son, but the dangers of the street remain the same placing Rilla on the wrong side of the law once again. (PRNewswire)

Torrei Hart partners with Mann Robinson and producer a film so good that Kevin Hart publicly supported. "SUPER TURNT"

Super Turnt, the second film from the Turnt franchise, was Produced by Torrei Hart, Harry Lennix, and Mann Robinson who also wrote, directed, and starred in the action-packed film that was shot in his 20,000 square foot studio in Atlanta Georgia. Super Turnt starring Jamal Woolard (Notorious, All Eyez on Me), Torrei Hart (Turnt), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist, Troubled Waters) Patrice Fisher (Saints and Sinners), Dennis L.A. White (Notorious, Turnt), E. Roger Mitchell (The Equalizer) and Troy Escoda (All My Children) is a story about Rilla, a highly feared street-lord and rapper, who has just been released from prison and finds that his immediate world has changed. His only mission is to be a father to his son, but the dangers of the street remain the same placing Rilla on the wrong side of the law once again.

About Mann Robinson

Mann Robinson is an American Film Director, Producer, Actor, Author, and Entrepreneur. With over 15 years of industry experience, Mann is a pioneer and trailblazer in the film industry. In

2014, Mann begin writing the screenplay for "Turnt", and by 2015, Mann Robinson Productions partnered with Torrei Hart and together they have worked on several projects that include: Turnt, Super Turnt, ON TEN TV Series starring Vivica Fox, and Sebastian releasing in early 2022. www.MannRobinson.com

About Mann Robinson Studios

Mann Robinson Studios is a full production studio located in Atlanta, GA right off the famous BeltLine. Founded in 2021 by Mann Robinson. The studio is open and available for booking.

www.MannRobinsonStudios.com

About Torrei Hart

Torrei Lorin Hart is a Comedian, Actress, TV Personality, Influencer, and Entrepreneur. Torrei has been working in the industry for over a decade solidifying her as a powerhouse. Torrei is the successful owner of Heavenly Hart Healthcare and YouTube comedy channel "Pretty Funny Fish". Most recently, Torrei launched Skinny Bish Keto, a health and fitness brand, and she's added another talent to her repertoire, Music Artist. You can hear her new single "Lit" the title song from Super Turnt releasing on all music streaming platforms February 8th, 2022. https://www.torreihart.com.

