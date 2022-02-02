Laureate Education to Present Virtually at The Morgan Stanley Virtual Education Conference on February 9, 2022

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its management team will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Education Conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference, please contact a Morgan Stanley representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five universities across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 350,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

View original content:

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.