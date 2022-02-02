IntroLend Carolinas Welcomes Key Mortgage Lenders to its Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntroLend Carolinas has added two important lenders, American Security Mortgage and Highlands Residential Mortgage, to its ecosystem. IntroLend™ is the broker-owned lending platform installed inside successful real estate offices such as ReMax, Keller Williams, and major independents like Helen Adams. This game-changing platform allows agents to quickly launch and easily track their client's digital mortgage journey, from rapid pre-approval through closing. In the process, competitive mortgage bids are sourced from a network of 150+ wholesale and retail lenders.

"We launched an IntroLend Chapter because it's better for our agents and their clients trying to purchase or refinance their home," said Frank Adams, Broker-Owner of Helen Adams Realty. "This platform gives them options to compare loans side-by-side, providing an opportunity to shop both wholesale and retail, which is a completely new concept."

IntroLend also benefits the lenders on its platform by capping their marketing costs and introducing buy-side transactions from thousands of participating agents.

"IntroLend helps us manage our marketing cost since there are no upfront fees. We only pay a very small origination services fee on the loans that actually close," said Erin Finnen, Senior Loan Officer at American Security Mortgage. What's more, "the platform has introduced me to agents I've never connected with before and would not have a relationship with otherwise."

Similar views were expressed by another top lender in the state. "The biggest reason I love IntroLend Carolinas is because of the relationships I have with their Finance Managers," said Kevin Barbee, Senior Loan Officer at Highlands Residential Mortgage. "It all starts with communication and setting expectations upfront, and I get this from IntroLend. They do a solid pre-approval and then a seamless handoff to me, where I help make their client's dream of homeownership a reality."

"IntroLend, like Highlands," Barbee concluded, "never forgets that it's always about the customer, the agent, transparency, and an absolute commitment to service."

Adams, who oversees 230 agents in four Charlotte-area offices, is enthusiastic about the IntroLend model. "We've been very successful in bringing some of the state's finest lenders onto the platform," he said. "Highlands and American Security are two great examples of lenders who are now able to bid on our clients' mortgage business.

"By bringing our clients a superior mortgage journey, where quality lenders compete for their loan – and in-house Finance Managers provide white-glove service – we're transforming their home buying experience."

About IntroLend™

IntroLend, powered by Avenu Technologies, Inc., is a broker-owned digital lending platform that connects the entire mortgage ecosystem — including borrower, agent, loan officer, wholesale and retail lenders — on a single, seamless, technologically advanced platform.

