Key hires in sales, marketing, talent and product strategy join leadership team to help drive growth and support Homeward's mission to streamline the home buying and selling experience

Homeward Announces Leadership Team Additions to Accelerate Growth and New Market Expansion Key hires in sales, marketing, talent and product strategy join leadership team to help drive growth and support Homeward's mission to streamline the home buying and selling experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeward , a modern home finance company that helps real estate agents and their clients win with cash offers, today announced the addition of four experienced executives. Jamie Sampson joins as chief revenue officer, Chelsea Woodhead as chief people officer, Megan Tedford as senior vice president of financial products, and Chike Farrell as senior vice president of marketing.

Homeward (PRNewsfoto/Homeward) (PRNewswire)

These new leaders come to Homeward at a time of major growth. In 2021, Homeward saw four and a half times year-over-year growth in the number of homes sold, secured growth capital of $371M, and hired more than 250 new employees.

"As the real estate market has intensified, real estate agents and their homebuyers are increasingly seeking financial solutions that can make the experience of buying and selling homes easier," said Tim Heyl, chief executive officer at Homeward. "Our tailored financial products and agent-first approach has led to unprecedented demand, and I'm excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to help achieve our mission of streamlining the home buying and selling experience."

Jamie Sampson, Homeward's new chief revenue officer, has spent over a decade working in sales, scaling sales organizations at Realtor.com, Zenefits, MINDBODY, and Opcity. Most recently, he served as Realtor.com's senior vice president of sales and customer success. As chief revenue officer, he'll lead the sales and revenue operations teams to help drive Homeward's continued growth.

Chelsea Woodhead, Homeward's new chief people officer, has provided executive leadership to human capital strategy for more than a decade in high growth companies. Woodhead joins Homeward most recently from Arrive Logistics, where she was dedicated to building and scaling their talent strategy for nearly five years, and prior to that she served as chief people officer for Austin-based BuildASign. At Homeward, Woodhead will lead the people organization, helping Homeward hire, develop and retain the best talent while continuing to maintain its values-driven culture.

Chike Farrell, Homeward's new senior vice president of marketing, is a data-driven executive with over 20 years of B2B and B2C marketing experience in both high-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies. He joins Homeward most recently from SkyKick, where he built the marketing function from the ground up to help drive annual recurring revenue growth and boost brand and product awareness. At Homeward he will lead the marketing organization, helping to drive customer acquisition, brand and product marketing, and industry engagement.

Megan Tedford, Homeward's new senior vice president of financial products, has spent over a decade in general management from which she brings a wealth of strategic problem-solving and cross-functional execution experience. She joins Homeward after seven years at NerdWallet, during which she led both the core credit cards business and launched international expansion. At Homeward she will build out the team that creates innovative new financial products and brings them to market.

"Over the past few years, we've seen the need for our Buy before you sell and Buy with cash solutions grow, with real estate agents increasingly advising their clients on using the power of cash to win in competitive markets," said Heyl. "We're excited to be at the forefront of a transformation in home buying, and we'll continue to invest in capabilities, talent and technology that deliver more seamless experiences to agents and their clients."

The company recently announced that it will expand into at least 20 new markets in 2022. Heyl was also recently named Inman's 2021 Person of the Year .

About Homeward

Homeward is a modern home finance company that helps real estate agents and their clients overcome the limitations of traditional mortgages. The Homeward Cash Offer eliminates finance, home sale, and appraisal contingencies, enabling homebuyers to win with cash and, when necessary, to buy their new home before they sell their old one. Homeward has an office in Austin, TX but operates with a fully remote workforce. For more information, please visit Homeward.com .

Media Contact:

Maria Abbe, PR Manager

maria.abbe@homeward.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Homeward