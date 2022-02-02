Goldman Sachs Asset Management completes investment in Elea Digital, Piemonte Holding's Brazilian data center platform

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piemonte Holding and the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management announce they have completed an investment in Elea Digital, an ecosystem of six data centers across different Metro-Areas in Brazil.

The deal is aimed at boosting growth of Elea Digital, a Brazilian interconnected platform of edge data centers. An investment agreement between Piemonte Holding and the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management was reached last October and Brazilian antitrust and telecom regulators (CADE and Anatel) issued transaction approval last December.

The capital increase is aimed to accelerate the standardization and improvement of existing infrastructure, located in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, as well as further develop Elea Digital's geographic footprint.

About Elea Digital

Founded by Piemonte Holding in 2019, Elea Digital is a data center infrastructure platform in Latin American with a differentiated wide geographical spread and interconnection focus across Brazil.

Elea Digital's six data centers are at the edge of the central cloud regions in key Brazilian metro-areas: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Curitiba and Brasília.

Currently Elea Digital's core revenues are derived from colocation and cross-connectivity infrastructure services provided to a wide range of customers, mainly concentrated in the information technology, telecom, banking, media, and public sectors.

About Piemonte Holding

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Piemonte Holding is a financial group founded in 2012. Piemonte Holding deploys highly sophisticated transaction skills to invests capital and to foster a sustainable digitalization of the economy.

Piemonte Holding endeavors to excellence and core values in any deal it engages with, employing above benchmark competences to design and manage large scale projects, driven by technological innovation as well as infrastructure and economic development.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1996, the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is one of the world's largest private credit investors with over $75 billion in assets across direct lending, mezzanine debt, hybrid capital and asset-based lending strategies. Our deep industry and product knowledge, extensive relationships and global footprint position us to deliver scaled outcomes

