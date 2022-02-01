STEM ECOSYTEMS FOUNDER JAN MORRISON IS SPECIAL GUEST ON LET'S TALK STEM WITH DR. CALVIN MACKIE PODCAST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Jan Morrison, Founder and CEO of the Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM, said on the new Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast that she established STEM Learning Ecosystems after it was clear that educational programs teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) needed to be more effective.

"It became evident really fast that programs were not being as effective as they could be," Morrison told Dr. Mackie. "There wasn't an infrastructure to grab it, to leverage it, to support it, to love it, to make sure that the children and the families and the communities were connected and to make sure business and industry were connected…for everybody to understand what it was going to take to create STEM jobs and opportunity."

Morrison's answer was STEM Learning Ecosystems. It is a Global Community of Practice with extensive sharing of resources and expertise among leaders from education, business and industry, non-profits, philanthropy and others. The 94 communities selected from across the world compose a global partnership demonstrating that cross-sector collaborations can deliver rigorous, effective preK-16 instruction in STEM learning.

Her appearance on the Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast marked a watershed moment: a conversation with two of the world's leading advocates for STEM education. While Morrison is credited with building collaboration from various sectors into enhanced STEM learning and opportunities, Dr. Mackie is acclaimed for taking STEM education directly into under-resourced communities by activating schools, churches and community centers and engaging parents, corporate volunteers and college students.

In one engaging exchange, Dr. Mackie said, "We're having too many conversations about what kids are missing in school" and not enough discussion on what can be done to supplement their learning and fill the void.

"You're a hundred percent, right," Morrison responded. "And we forget that. We talk about school as an institution, a square room, where they walk into and they say 'Hi' to their teachers. That's all fine. But your point is so well taken. What can we do? The great outdoors? What does being out of doors in New Orleans allow for you? It's an amazing opportunity for kids."

The two STEM leaders discussed a variety of STEM topics.

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based, non-profit committed to expanding STEM education, particularly in communities of color. His goal is to make STEM education available in ALL communities. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action , a campaign and network of affiliates that pursues STEM education for children, parents and communities. His initiatives have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools across the U.S., and in five countries.

For broadcast or print interviews with Dr. Calvin Mackie contact Michael Frisby at mike@frisbyassociates.com or 202-625-4328.

View original content:

SOURCE SGA