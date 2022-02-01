Rightway Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL for Third Year in a Row Recognizing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100 list, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

"With so many health tech innovators in New York, we're thrilled to be a part of the community that is building the future of healthcare, and to be recognized on the Digital Health 100 for the third year in a row," said Jordan Feldman, co-founder and CEO, Rightway. "This honor validates the importance of our mission to navigate members through the complexity of the healthcare ecosystem now more than ever."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Rightway's cutting-edge care navigation and pharmacy benefits solutions steer members to the highest quality care and the right medications, providing a clinical "front door" to healthcare for over 1 million employees. Employers, TPAs, health plans, and coalitions partner with Rightway to radically transform their members' healthcare experience while significantly reducing costs.

Its navigation solution gives personalized guidance to employees across their entire healthcare journey. It serves as a starting point for all healthcare needs and is led by a live, clinical guide who guides members to the right care, at the right time. Rightway's pharmacy benefits solution brings the power of navigation to PBM. Its fully transparent PBM dismantles the traditional model, unlocking margin trapped in the supply chain and delivering it back to plan sponsors and members.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and new-to-the-world PBM platforms guide members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live, clinical guides who assist them with all their healthcare needs - from finding a great doctor to understanding their medication, from support on billing issues to benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

