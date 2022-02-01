ORIGIN & SULLIVAN PHYSICAL THERAPY JOIN FORCES TO EXPAND PELVIC HEALTH ACCESS IN TEXAS Through acquiring the largest in-network pelvic floor practice in Texas, Origin is furthering its mission to provide life-changing physical therapy care on a national scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin , a leading provider of pelvic floor and whole-body physical therapy, has recently acquired Sullivan Physical Therapy , the largest in-network pelvic floor practice in Texas. With headquarters in Los Angeles and 3 clinics in California, Origin's acquisition of Sullivan Physical Therapy expands their clinical team by 50%, furthering their mission to increase access to essential, affordable physical therapy care.

Since its launch in 2020, Origin has grown its clinic footprint by 7x with the addition of Sullivan's locations and expanded its virtual offering to 3 states (CA, TX, NY). Through its team of expert physical therapists, in-person and virtual visits, and a digital platform that delivers proprietary home exercise programs and education, Origin is redefining physical therapy and empowering patients to connect with their bodies and reach their individual treatment goals.

Sullivan Physical Therapy opened in 2005 under the guidance of its highly respected founder and clinician, Kimberlee Sullivan PT, DPT, BCB-PMD , a trailblazer in the field of pelvic health who has made Austin a leading hub for pelvic floor physical therapy. Kimberlee will be staying on board to join Origin's Clinical Leadership Team and oversee expansion throughout Austin and the South.

"Kimberlee Sullivan and the whole Sullivan Physical Therapy team have been pioneers in pelvic health for the last 15 years. Beyond increasing access to this essential care, Origin is committed to building the best place to work and learn as a pelvic PT — bringing Kimberlee, who has trained dozens of the best PTs in country, on board is a big step in that vision," shared Carine Carmy, Co-Founder and CEO of Origin.

In the upcoming months, with Sullivan's leadership and the support of the entire integrated Sullivan team, Origin will provide uninterrupted treatment to all of Sullivan's current patients while opening new locations in Texas to serve the hundreds of individuals currently on Sullivan's waitlist. Beyond Texas, Origin will continue to expand their in-person and virtual care across the country, develop new tools and technologies to improve treatment and outcomes, and invest in the learning and development of their clinical team at every level, from recent graduates to seasoned experts.

"I am so proud of the work my team has done to become the largest in-network pelvic floor practice in Texas and we are thrilled to partner with Carine and the Origin team to help bring our shared vision to life and amplify our reach across the country," stated Kimberlee Sullivan.

About Origin:

Origin is a leading provider of pelvic floor and whole-body physical therapy with a specialized focus on pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Based in Los Angeles, Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, covered by insurance and supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences. Origin was co-founded by Carine Carmy, Nona Farahnik Yadegar, and David Yadegar after experiencing first-hand the success of physical therapy to treat personal health issues — following years of missed diagnoses, ineffective treatment options, and hearing "that's just the way it is." Today, Origin is building a category-defining brand that establishes a higher standard of care for every woman and individual with vaginal anatomy. In addition to its in-person locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Texas, Origin is currently offering virtual care in California, New York, and Texas, with plans to expand its physical and digital practices this summer. For more information, please visit www.theoriginway.com or @theoriginway.

About Sullivan PT:

Sullivan Physical Therapy is a private practice physical therapy clinic specializing in pelvic health. Pelvic health physical therapy is defined as diagnoses and treatments that address the low back, pelvis, and pelvic floor impairments. Sullivan Physical Therapy is located in Austin, Texas and opened its doors in October 2005. Sullivan Physical Therapy has four locations serving the Austin Community and has 13 physical therapists specializing in pelvic health.

