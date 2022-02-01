NP Strategy Recruits Award-Winning Marketing Strategists, Continuing Rapid Growth

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading strategic communications firm NP Strategy (NPS+) announced today that it has attracted two award-winning marketing strategists – Shari King and Meredith Dugas, M.B.A. – to its diverse team of accomplished professionals. The additions support the rapid, national growth the agency has achieved in recent months.

King is an industry veteran and entrepreneur who founded Fuse 5, a boutique marketing and communications firm, in 2006. Dugas is a senior communications professional who has served as the head of content strategy for Fuse 5 for the last 12 years.

"Shari and Meredith are two heavy hitters who will bring tremendous value to our clients," said Heather Hoopes-Matthews, NPS+ CEO. "Their experience touches virtually all facets of marketing, and their backgrounds are an incredible complement to the skill sets of our team members. We couldn't be more excited to fuel our growth strategy by welcoming them on board with their book of business."

NPS+ has significantly expanded its reach over the last six months to meet growing client demand for agency services. The addition of King and Dugas adds further bench strength to the firm's extensive communications capabilities.

King, who will serve as a Senior Advisor at NPS+, has more than 30 years of experience in print and digital advertising, marketing, public relations, media relations, community relations, and event management.

She has consulted with leading global brands, including Fortune 500 companies and those on the London Stock Exchange, on a range of activities. Her expertise has supported efforts across all levels, from crisis management to environmental stewardship to community engagement.

She has also been involved in the branding, rebranding, marketing, and image management of several firms, and has experience in the energy, financial services, manufacturing, legal, health care, government, human resources, and not-for-profit sectors.

Dugas, who will serve as a Director at NPS+, is a senior brand, business, and content strategist experienced in message and concept development, creative outreach, and strategy development across all communications platforms.

She has created award-winning content programs for leading global corporations. With experience across a full spectrum of industries, Dugas has helped some of the nation's top organizations overcome key communications challenges.

In addition to project and budget management, her background includes value propositions, product launches, annual and sustainability reports, internal and external communications, executive communications, crisis communications, event management, event app development, traditional marketing, sales training, and lead-generation strategies.

ABOUT NP STRATEGY

NP Strategy is a strategic communications firm helping clients connect with the right people, in the right way, in order to reach their goals. The NPS+ team is composed of former journalists, communications professionals, political insiders, and public relations executives. NP Strategy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexsen Pruet, a 200-attorney law firm, providing NPS access to deep relationships across the Carolinas and the United States. For more information visit www.npstrategy.com.

