Collaboration with BridgeValley Community and Technical College & local Workforce Development Board will help source employees to manufacture all-electric school buses by mid-2022

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced a partnership with BridgeValley Community & Technical College and the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County. The program will provide workforce development and training opportunities for potential employees at its South Charleston all-electric school bus manufacturing facility.

GreenPower Motor Company Unveils West Virginia Workforce Development & Training Partnership in Advance of New Factory Opening (PRNewswire)

"GreenPower is excited to partner with BridgeValley to provide hands-on training to workers that join our manufacturing team here in the Kanawha Valley," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "The college offers leading-edge technology, innovative ideas and dynamic education opportunities for students and the community, and their programs will benefit our workforce and production processes immensely."

"We are delighted to support GreenPower with workforce training programs in preparation for the opening of their new manufacturing facility in West Virginia," said Dr. Casey Sacks, President of BridgeValley. "BridgeValley has a strong history of partnering with local companies to train and prepare our citizens for great new jobs right here in West Virginia. We look forward to a highly successful partnership on this exciting and important initiative for our communities and the state of West Virginia."

On January 12th Gov. Jim Justice announced that GreenPower had entered into a lease/purchase agreement with the state of West Virginia to acquire properties located in South Charleston with 9.5 acres and an 80,000 square foot building where it plans to be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses by the middle of 2022. The state will provide up to $3.5 million in employment incentive payments to GreenPower for creating up to 900 jobs in the state as vehicle production increases over time.

"As West Virginia's economy continues to transform, it is important to provide companies with skilled and high-skilled workers to help make the transition as seamless as possible," Riley continued. "Our new all-electric school bus manufacturing operation will create excellent employment and career development opportunities for nearby residents and families, with highly competitive wages and a chance to learn and grow in the exciting new era of state-of-the-art electric vehicle production."

"GreenPower's location in the Kanawha Valley is transformative for our community," added Julie Norman, Executive Director of the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County. "This company's innovative technology brings West Virginia to the forefront of alternative energy vehicle manufacturing which will provide hundreds of jobs for West Virginians."

"If you or someone in your life is interested in an exciting new career – your child, another relative, your neighbor – share this information with them," Sacks said. "BridgeValley is proud to partner with GreenPower and other companies here in the Valley to upskill West Virginians for jobs in our own backyard."

More information is available on the BridgeValley website at https://www.bridgevalley.edu/greenpower-motor or by calling 304-205-6760.

Contacts:

Brendan Riley

President, GreenPower Motor Company

(510) 910-3377



Fraser Atkinson

CEO, GreenPower Motor Company

(604) 220-8048

Susan Donahue Skyya PR for GreenPower

(646) 454-9378

Susan.Donahue@skyya.com

Laura McCullough

Vice President, Community and Corporate Education, BridgeValley Community & Technical College

(304) 205-6611

Julie Norman

Executive Director, Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County

(304) 344-5760

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com .

About BridgeValley Community & Technical College

BridgeValley promotes student success, prepares a skilled workforce, and builds tomorrow's leaders by providing access to quality education. It is the college of opportunity for a diverse learner population, offering leading-edge technology, innovative ideas, and dynamic service to our students and our communities.

About Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County

The Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County (WDB-KC) is a private, non-profit organization that is charged with creating a workforce development system that meets the current and future needs of the business community as well as those individuals who are seeking employment. WDB-KC is a proud partner of the American Job Center network. Its local plan can be found at https://www.wdbkc.org/_files/ugd/98d715_efca84e46ff542b398bf74bda65c4c8f.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

GreenPower's BEAST all-electric school bus (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company