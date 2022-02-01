Carlyle's Acquisition of Hybrid Cloud Data Center Provider Involta Closes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) have completed an acquisition of Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company. With this acquisition, Involta's leadership is committed to innovative hybrid cloud and edge solutions, providing the exemplary customer service Involta is known for industry wide and accelerating talent development.

(PRNewsfoto/Involta, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The investment positions us to build on our national market leadership while remaining committed to our customers in our current markets," states Bruce Lehrman, Involta Founder and CEO. "We look forward to leveraging additional capital to strengthen and expand our data center and solution portfolio to support the growing digital infrastructure requirements of enterprise businesses across the country."

Involta currently has locations strategically positioned nationwide that provide managed services, cloud-based platforms, and expertise within the company's data centers and leading public cloud environments. In addition, Involta delivers secure, reliable, scalable edge solutions to customers across a range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.

"Involta's world-class platform, high-quality service, industry-leading NPS score, and company culture position the company for strong growth," said Joshua Pang, Head of Digital Infrastructure for Carlyle's Infrastructure Group. "We are excited to support Involta's innovative team with Carlyle's scale, resources, and access to capital as they help businesses navigate today's complex hybrid cloud and edge-related challenges."

Carlyle acquired Involta from M/C Partners. Bank Street served as the exclusive financial advisor to Involta in connection with this transaction. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies customers' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc.5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $293 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About Bank Street

Bank Street is a private investment banking firm primarily serving growth companies in the communications, media and technology sectors with a comprehensive array of services, including Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt and Equity Financing, and Restructuring Advisory. Visit bankstreet.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

JSA for Involta

1.866.695.3629

jsa_involta@jsa.ne t

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INVOLTA, LLC