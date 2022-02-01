Alure Home Improvements Partners With National Platform Renovo Home Partners

COMMACK, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alure Home Improvements today announced its partnership with Renovo Home Partners, a Direct-to-Consumer platform based in Dallas, Texas providing home remodeling products and services. Renovo is a new company with backing from Audax Private Equity and was formed by the combination of its partnership with Alure and two other regional home remodeling businesses: Dreamstyle Remodeling, based in Albuquerque, NM, and Remodel USA, based in Washington D.C.

Founded in 1946 in East Meadow, New York Alure has consistently been a recognized thought leader in the remodeling industry, as one of the largest remodelers on the East Coast. Led by CEO Sal Ferro, Alure has received numerous awards and industry recognition over the years and achieved national acclaim when they were selected to partner with ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as a project leader for 8 renovations for deserving families during the show's run from 2004-2010.

Alure has continued to thrive despite the recent economic challenges, consistently ranking among the Top 500 Remodelers List annually, and currently serves all of Long Island, with plans to expand throughout the surrounding five boroughs as well as into additional states in the North East.

Alure's President Sal Ferro indicated, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Renovo and the other industry leaders involved. We welcome this great opportunity for growth and expansion. The partnership will not only enable us to help build more homeowner dreams, but also to provide even more opportunities for our employees who have helped make our success possible. Most importantly, we will proudly continue to deliver the exceptional customer service to homeowners that has become synonymous with the Alure brand."

Through its growing network of brands, Renovo's platform provides a full range of exceptional products, expert installation services, and premier customer service experience to homeowners across the United States. Renovo Home Partners will leverage technology and peer expertise across its businesses to increase efficiencies and quality throughout the home improvement process – from customer acquisition through installation.

"Sal and his team have built an industry leading company at Alure and we are excited to partner with them and support their continued impressive growth," says Renovo's CEO, John Dupuy.

Audax Private Equity completed a strategic growth investment in Renovo Home Partners and is committed to partnering with management to further accelerate the Company's strong momentum by supporting organic growth initiatives and executing a targeted acquisition strategy. Audax specializes in the Buy & Build model, having completed over 1,000 add-on acquisitions across more than 140 platform investments in the firm's history.

About Alure Home Improvements

Founded in 1946, Alure Home Improvements is a leading, Long Island NY Based, remodeling company specializing in residential remodeling. Most recently recognized with a "Best Contractor of Long Island" award, Alure has been building homeowner dreams for over 75 years, and specializes in all facets of residential remodeling. Alure is a nationally acclaimed remodeler, being recognized as National Remodeler of the Year by Remodeling Magazine, The Fred Case Entrepreneur of the year award, and was also selected by ABC to perform eight renovations for the Emmy Award Show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Alure's Long Island 3 floor showroom is located at 1999 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, NY. For more information, visit Alure's website at www.alure.com

About Renovo Home Partners

Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform providing a full range of exceptional home repair and remodel (R&R) products and services to homeowners across the United States. As a growing national network, Renovo Home Partners recognizes that businesses succeed by understanding their customers and developing the specialized expertise to best serve them. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners aims to centralize back-office operations and invest in best-in-class technology capabilities to drive commercial alignment amongst regionally focused businesses today, with the opportunity to cross-sell product offerings at national scale in the near term. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 145 platforms and over 1,000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Seth Selesnow

Director of Marketing

Alure Home Improvements

516-396-9148

seth@alure.com

View original content:

SOURCE Alure Home Improvements