BairesDev Gathered 125 Tech Companies to Contribute With 25 STEM-Focused NPOs

The fifth edition of B-Grants, a BairesDev sustainability program, focused on encouraging young talent from underserved communities to pursue successful careers in technology, showing its commitment to diversity and inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, announced the 2021 End-Year Closing of the B-Grants Program. Through B-Grants, BairesDev teams up with client-partners to make donations on their behalf to a curated list of non-profit organizations (NPOs). In the fifth edition of the B-Grants program, the primary focus was to inspire talented young people from underserved communities to pursue careers in STEM. BairesDev believes that with the right resources, confidence, and flexibility, talented young people with limited access to educational resources can thrive in STEM-related professions.

"Immersed in the most transformative industry, we are invested in building a more inclusive space for all. We're passionate about talent and about building the necessary bridges to provide meaningful opportunities for everyone to achieve their true potential."

– Nacho De Marco, BairesDev CEO

We are thrilled to announce that 125 tech companies joined BairesDev's B-Grants Program and supported 25 NPOs, an all-time high of suggested organizations, to spark interest, increase proficiency, and contribute to equitable involvement in STEM. The fifth edition generated an impact that was 2.3 times higher than the last edition and 3.8 times higher than the 2020 End-Year of B-Grants. The shortlisted NPOs benefited at this time focus on facilitating learning environments for young talent to shine.

Geeks Rule: an NPO that uses programming to eliminate racial, gender, and socioeconomic gaps in STEM at underserved secondary schools. : an NPO that uses programming to eliminate racial, gender, and socioeconomic gaps in STEM at underserved secondary schools.

"On behalf of all of us at the Geeks Rule, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation to you for your recent donation and your support. Our mission depends on the support and compassion of donors like you.



We are so grateful for the support! This generous donation will make a big impact on our small organization and will help us carry out our mission. This year will see us adding a new bio afterschool club to our programming and a continued nationwide rollout of our offerings. We just signed up schools in Denver, and are reaching out to schools as far away as Seattle."

– Your friends at Geeks Rule



Kids in Tech: an NPO that empowers children to acquire skills and confidence in technology through interactive after-school programs. : an NPO that empowers children to acquire skills and confidence in technology through interactive after-school programs.

"THANK YOU so much! We appreciate your support of our mission.

Thank you SO much. These funds will make an immediate impact."

- Kids in Tech



SMASH : an NPO that empowers students of color with STEM education, culturally-relevant coursework, and access to resources and social capital.



: an NPO that empowers students of color with STEM education, culturally-relevant coursework, and access to resources and social capital.

Ignite Worldwide: an organization that promotes STEM education and career advancement for girls and non-binary youth from historically marginalized communities. : an organization that promotes STEM education and career advancement for girls and non-binary youth from historically marginalized communities.

"Thank you so much for selecting IGNITE Worldwide as one of the organizations to benefit from the 2021 B-Grants opportunity. B-Grants is a wonderful example of how companies can share their success by generously donating to organizations working to enhance our communities."

- Ignite worldwide

Best Buddies: an NPO whose mission is to create opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. : an NPO whose mission is to create opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We are so grateful to your company for this amazing gesture of introduction to our mission. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts."

- Best Buddies

You can learn more about the continued efforts of the B-Grants program here.

