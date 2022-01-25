WynnBET Begins Pre-Registration in Louisiana

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, (Nasdaq: WYNN) the premier online sports betting and casino app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Tuesday that account pre-registration and deposit is now available in Louisiana*.

(PRNewsfoto/WynnBET) (PRNewswire)

"WynnBET's launch in Louisiana is just the beginning of an exciting few months for our company as we significantly increase our footprint during the first quarter of 2022," Wynn Interactive President Ian Williams said. "Pending regulatory approval, we will also soon be launching our online sportsbook in New York and Iowa, expanding the number of states players can enjoy our platform from seven to 10. We look forward to welcoming new customers from across the country to WynnBET in the coming weeks."

Starting today, Louisianans can take advantage of a state-exclusive pre-registration offer detailed below on WynnBET's platform:

Bet $10 , Win $250 : If a patron in permitted parishes within Louisiana completes pre-registration, they will receive $250 in free bets irrespective of their first $10 bet result when WynnBET is authorized to accept wagers.

WynnBET's marketing efforts in Louisiana will be anchored by brand ambassador and LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal. WynnBET is currently live in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia with plans to launch in New York and Iowa in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com.

*License pending. Terms and Conditions apply to the welcome offer. WynnBET is a sports wagering platform provider through Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino. Know Your Limits.TM If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the Louisiana Problem Gamblers Help Line at 1-877-770-7867 (toll-free).

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Medvin, WynnBET

702-770-7832

seth.medvin@wynnbet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WynnBET