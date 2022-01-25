Physician Assistant Heather Bland, MSPA, PA-C Joins Forum Health Wheaton Practice

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Wheaton, an integrative and functional medicine practice part of the nationwide Forum Health network, welcomes Heather Bland, MSPA, PA-C to its practice.

Forum Health Wheaton is led by Jessica Montalvo, MD, IFMCP who Heather will be working alongside. Heather spent the last several years at Optimal Health Solutions Medical Clinic, where she had an established practice in functional medicine, and prior to that worked in urgent care and occupational medicine in Southern California.

"I am thrilled to welcome Heather to our team," said Dr. Jessica Montalvo. "She has a great background working with patients in the functional-medicine practice model and is an asset to our team."

Heather received her master's degree from Western University of Health Sciences in physician assistant studies in 2009. She received functional medicine training at the Institute for Functional Medicine after experiencing personal health challenges and noticing that while she treate patient's acute health challenges, many continued to suffer with chronic conditions without a root-cause solution.

"I am passionate about functional medicine because I've seen first-hand the difference it makes in a patient's life," said Heather Bland, MSPA, PA-C. "Joining Forum Health and Dr. Montalvo, I am able to continue providing a functional approach to care within a network that is working to make this model more accessible."

"Heather is a valuable addition to the Forum Health Wheaton team," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Working together with Dr. Montalvo, they will be able to reach more patients in the Wheaton and surrounding areas."

"Adding Heather to the Wheaton clinic is exciting as we continue to expand Forum Health and its availability to patients," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health.

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

