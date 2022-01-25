New Pro Football Hall of Fame Website Officially Kicks Off

DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Agency Americaneagle.com is proud to announce the relaunch of the official website for the Pro Football Hall of Fame (www.profootballhof.com).

Recognized throughout the world as America's premier sports Hall of Fame, the nationally accredited museum pays tribute to the talents and triumphs of Pro Football's greatest legends, welcoming more than 10 million fans since 1963.

Having been a client since 2004, Americaneagle.com has been the Hall's technology partner through multiple redesigns, but the latest one is aimed at complimenting the tremendous offline transformation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"At the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we measure excellence and calibrate greatness every day," said David Baker, President & CEO of the Hall of Fame. "That's why we huddled up with Americaneagle.com for the best possible design, development, and operation of our website to serve all those who love the game. Americaneagle.com is an outstanding Hall of Fame partner, and this enhanced website will offer fans more ways to engage with football's rich past, the excitement of today's game and its exciting future."

Michael Svanascini, Americaneagle.com President, said, "We're thrilled to work with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as it is a one-of-a-kind destination. The team at the Hall of Fame has the talent and vision we love to see in a client. Without their dedication, this world-class website could not have been built."

Americaneagle.com's strategy team took a deep dive into the current site, providing UX (user experience) analytics as well as looking at other areas of improvement. The new design is substantially different and the focus of the new design revolves around the theme of the Hall of Famers as heroes of the game.

The new website also features an ecommerce store with team merchandise, tickets, and other collectibles, online exhibits, a rich media section, and an information-packed history of pro football section. The user experience has been greatly enhanced so all of the information is easily found and presented. For the new website, Americaneagle.com implemented the Kentico platform, a leading web content management system for building websites, online stores, intranets, and Web 2.0 community sites.

The mission of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, and Celebrate Excellence Everywhere. The new website helps to communicate this worthy mission and will appeal to pro football fans everywhere.

ABOUT AMERICANEAGLE.COM

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 600+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dubai, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!" that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach opened in South Carolina this summer, giving fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to HOFMyrtleBeach.com.

Construction on Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

