MOHR CAPITAL WELCOMES DOUG SWAIN TO DEVELOPMENT DIVISION

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has welcomed Doug Swain as senior vice president of development and opened a new development office in Indianapolis.

Swain will lead the firm's new office where he will be responsible for sourcing and directing build-to-suit and speculative development projects in the Midwest. He is the latest new hire to join Mohr Capital's growing development division, following the 2021 recruitment of Senior Vice President Tom Theobald, National Director of Land Acquisitions Lee Loftis and Analyst Carson Horn. The firm now maintains development offices in Dallas, Phoenix and Indianapolis with plans to open an additional office in another Southeast market.

"We're pleased to welcome Doug to the firm," said Mohr Capital Chief Development Officer Gary Horn. "He joins our development team at a pivotal time in the industrial market when demand continues to exceed supply. With millions of square feet of industrial development under his belt and long-held relationships with users and brokers in the region, we're excited to have him head up our Indianapolis office and continue to grow Mohr Capital's presence in the Midwest."

Swain has more than 30 years of commercial real estate industry experience, including work on speculative and build-to-suit developments, redevelopments, land acquisitions, property acquisitions and dispositions, and portfolio management. Over his long and successful career, he has been involved in millions of square feet of industrial development and millions of dollars in commercial transactions.

"Mohr Capital is an established player in industrial development, and I'm pleased to join such a dynamic and well-respected team," said Swain. "Being with a developer with a single source of capital, I now have the bandwidth to pursue any development and make swift decisions that positively impact a development, fulfill the needs of a user or potential user, and work with local governments to forge strong and lasting relationships."

Prior to joining Mohr Capital, Swain served as vice president/general manager of The Opus Group's Indianapolis office where he led the development of over 10 million square feet of industrial product, including a 1.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit for ConAgra and multiple developments in Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati and Louisville. Prior to that, Swain was with DHL/Exel Supply Chain as its senior director of North America real estate solutions; First Industrial Trust as Indianapolis regional director and, later, vice president of operations—central region US; and Heitman Properties as leasing director.

Swain is actively involved in the NAIOP Development Association, where he serves as current governor and trustee of the NAIOP Research Foundation. He previously served as president and founder of NAIOP's Indiana chapter and was a past member of its National Board of Directors. Swain is also actively involved in the Industrial Asset Management Council (IAMC) and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from The Ohio State University and is a licensed real estate broker in Ohio.

Mohr Capital develops speculative and build-to-suit office, industrial and retail properties for users across the nation. The firm's largest development to date is Mohr Logistics Park – a 475+ acre master-planned, industrial park in Whiteland, Indiana. When complete, the Park will boast an estimated 6.3 million square feet of industrial space.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.mohrcap.com or follow Mohr Capital on LinkedIn.

