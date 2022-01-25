Imagine Learning Launches #ImagineLearningBreakthrough Contest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, a leading PreK—12 digital learning solutions company, is calling on educators, students, and families to share their experiences and "aha!" moments as part of Imagine Learning's newly-launched Breakthrough Moment of the Month.

The program, which will run through the end of 2022, is focused on celebrating moments of discovery and learning breakthroughs in every student's journey. Educators and parents know that look in a child's eye, that first moment of understanding. From comprehending a story twist, to discovering a new way to solve a real-world problem in a science lab, to learning to converse in a new language—Imagine Learning knows that every achievement deserves to be celebrated.

To participate, educators, students, and families are encouraged to post a 45-60 second video on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook alongside the hashtag #ImagineLearningBreakthrough demonstrating a moment of discovery. Each month, one video will be named Imagine Learning's Breakthrough Moment of the Month—and up to 10 eligible videos will be awarded a $50 e-gift card in recognition and appreciation for sharing their successes.

"At Imagine Learning, we know that if we empower educators to do what they do best, we can drive breakthroughs along every student's unique learning journey," said Sari Factor, Vice Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Imagine Learning. "We're eager for teachers and students to share their stories so we can shine spotlight on their success."

Research has shown that celebrations around learning gains not only hold benefits for both individual learners and whole classrooms—resulting in enhanced social, cognitive and affective development—but for teachers as well, enabling them to find increased personal meaning and joy in their work.

Imagine Learning's Breakthrough Moment of the Month program is now open for participation. For more information, please visit our website for more information.

