The U.S. economy could gain $3 trillion over the next 50 years if it accelerates towards a path of low- emissions growth

Deloitte Report: Inaction on Climate Change Could Cost the US Economy $14.5 Trillion by 2070 The U.S. economy could gain $3 trillion over the next 50 years if it accelerates towards a path of low- emissions growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today from the Deloitte Economics Institute shows that the United States economy could gain $3 trillion if it rapidly decarbonizes over the next 50 years. This once-in-a-generation transformation could add nearly 1 million more jobs to the US economy by 2070, according to the report, "The Turning Point: A new economic climate in the United States."

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

"The Deloitte Economics Institute Turning Point report makes the case for another industrial revolution in the U.S.—one built on low-emissions growth—to avoid significant losses from the climate crisis and to create a more dynamic, prosperous economy for the U.S.," said Alicia Rose, Deputy CEO for Deloitte US. "The analysis shows that the battle to slow climate change is not only an aspirational goal, but an economic imperative for the U.S."

If global warming reaches around 3°C toward the century's end, Deloitte's analysis indicates that economic damages would grow and compound, affecting every industry and region in the country. This would make it harder for people to live and work due to heat stress, rising sea levels, damaged infrastructure and reduced agricultural productivity. Deloitte's analysis shows that insufficient action on climate change could cost the U.S. economy $14.5 trillion in the next 50 years. A loss of this scale is equivalent to nearly 4% of GDP or $1.5 trillion in 2070 alone. And over the next 50 years, nearly 900,000 jobs could disappear each year due to climate damage.

"If the U.S. chooses to adopt an ambitious, holistic path towards decarbonization it could see net economic gains by 2048," said Scott Corwin, Managing Director in Deloitte US's ESG Strategic Growth Offering. "Every region of the country would benefit economically."

Transitioning to a low-emissions economy would require the U.S. to accelerate investments in clean energy systems and a new mix of technologies that span across industries. New jobs would be created by the rapid expansion of manufacturing and private sector services. Other jobs—and entirely new kinds of work—would be created by expansion in clean energy sectors such as renewable energy and green hydrogen. And, according Deloitte's research, the regions hardest hit by unchecked climate change would have the most to gain.

"The analysis demonstrates that we have a narrow window of time—the next decade—to make the bold decisions needed to change our climate trajectory and reach a turning point," added Rose. "The decisions made by governments, businesses and communities would reinforce our early progress and could unlock extraordinary economic possibilities for the U.S."

The report sets out a scenario with four key stages for the U.S. climate transition:

1) Between now and 2025, the public and private sectors make bold decisions to rapidly transition to renewable energy. This involves transforming the electricity value chain, such as storage and transmission, that enables parallel and synchronized advances in the mobility, industrial and food systems.

2) From 2026 to 2040, the acceleration to net-zero creates major economic shifts in policy, energy systems, investment priorities and consumer behavior.

3) From 2041 to 2050—which is the turning point where the benefits of transition outweigh the costs—decarbonization of high-emission industries is almost complete. The costs of sustainable technologies decrease, and wider net economic gains are realized.

4) In 2050 and beyond, the U.S. economy is radically transformed and is more globally competitive in core industries. The economy achieves net-zero emissions, operating in a world that keeps global warming to below 2°C.

The U.S. has the technology, capital, infrastructure and skilled labor needed to make this transition possible and at the least cost. As governments and industries invest in low-emissions growth, the U.S. economy could experience extraordinary gains in a single generation.

This study is part of a series of Deloitte reports that examine the economic impact of climate change in regions including Europe and Asia Pacific. Visit Deloitte's Climate and Sustainability practice to learn more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte