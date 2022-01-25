Dechert Recognized as a Top Private Equity Legal Advisor by Mergermarket

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP has been recognized among the top law firms for Private Equity deals by Mergermarket in 2021. In a year where Dechert advised on some of the private equity industry's most important and complex transactions, the firm had a strong showing in the "Global & Regional League Tables 2021 – Legal Advisors" report, ranking #5 for U.S. Buyouts and #10 for Global Buyouts by deal value.

These recognitions come after Dechert has worked on some of the private equity industry's top transactions of 2021, including:

Blackstone Tactical Opportunities in connection with the US$490 million sale of Diamonds Direct USA , a direct-to-consumer destination retailer, to Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. in connection with thesale of Diamonds Direct, a direct-to-consumer destination retailer, to Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

Cerberus Capital Management in connection with various transactions, including the strategic investment in Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based autism behavioral health services for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. in connection with various transactions, including the strategic investment in Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based autism behavioral health services for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Certares Management Limited in connection with a number of transactions, including as the lead investor in a consortium that sponsored the US$5.3 billion combination of American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and special purpose acquisition company Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG). in connection with a number of transactions, including as the lead investor in a consortium that sponsored thecombination of American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and special purpose acquisition company Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG).

Court Square Capital Partners in connection with numerous transactions, including the US$1.2 billion sale of Getaroom, B2B-focused distributor of hotel rooms, to Booking Holdings, Inc. in connection with numerous transactions, including thesale of Getaroom, B2B-focused distributor of hotel rooms, to Booking Holdings, Inc.

CVC Capital Partners as the lead investor in a consortium that sponsored the combination of Worldwide Express, LLC and GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC to create an industry leader with unique technology capabilities and market-leading solutions for the freight and parcel markets. as the lead investor in a consortium that sponsored the combination of Worldwide Express, LLC and GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC to create an industry leader with unique technology capabilities and market-leading solutions for the freight and parcel markets.

GIC , the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore , in connection with a number of transactions including as part of an investor group's acquisition of a majority stake in medical supply company Medline. With a reported enterprise value of US$34 billion , this was the second-largest buyout since the financial crisis and one of the biggest healthcare buyouts ever. , the sovereign wealth fund of, in connection with a number of transactions including as part of an investor group's acquisition of a majority stake in medical supply company Medline. With a reported enterprise value of, this was the second-largest buyout since the financial crisis and one of the biggest healthcare buyouts ever.

Graham Partners in connection with a number of transactions, including its investment in BrightSign, LLC, a provider of purpose-built media players, cloud-based networking solutions, and systems software for the worldwide digital signage market. in connection with a number of transactions, including its investment in BrightSign, LLC, a provider of purpose-built media players, cloud-based networking solutions, and systems software for the worldwide digital signage market.

MiddleGround Capital on several transactions, including three acquisitions in three months: the acquisitions of Lindsay Precast, a designer and manufacturer of engineered precast concrete structures for water/wastewater, utility, solar, transportation, and government end markets; Plasman Holdings, a single-source solutions provider to automotive original equipment manufacturers for exterior products and systems; and Arrow Tru-Line, an independent manufacturer and supplier of overhead garage door hardware components, selling into residential and commercial markets. on several transactions, including three acquisitions in three months: the acquisitions of Lindsay Precast, a designer and manufacturer of engineered precast concrete structures for water/wastewater, utility, solar, transportation, and government end markets; Plasman Holdings, a single-source solutions provider to automotive original equipment manufacturers for exterior products and systems; and Arrow Tru-Line, an independent manufacturer and supplier of overhead garage door hardware components, selling into residential and commercial markets.

Nordic Capital in connection with its sale of Itiviti, a leading provider of trading technology and services to financial institutions worldwide, to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global fintech leader, in a transaction valued at €2.143 billion. in connection with its sale of Itiviti, a leading provider of trading technology and services to financial institutions worldwide, to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global fintech leader, in a transaction valued at €2.143 billion.

One Equity Partners in connection with numerous transactions including its acquisition of a majority interest in Rosboro, a leading manufacturer of glued laminated timber, from Wynnchurch Capital. in connection with numerous transactions including its acquisition of a majority interest in Rosboro, a leading manufacturer of glued laminated timber, from Wynnchurch Capital.

Ridgemont Equity Partners in connection with a number of transactions, including the acquisition of Agape Care Group, a leading provider of hospice and palliative care in the Southeast US. in connection with a number of transactions, including the acquisition of Agape Care Group, a leading provider of hospice and palliative care in the Southeast US.

Dechert's global private equity practice saw significant growth in 2021 with the additions of partners Soo-ah Nah , Ani Ravi and David Passey in New York, Mark Thompson and Sam Whittaker in London and Dominik Stühler in Munich. As part of the firm's strategic expansion in California, fund formation partner Sonia Gioseffi rejoined Dechert in the San Francisco office while M&A partner Jonathan Stott relocated to San Francisco from the firm's Philadelphia office.

Dechert recently announced a new class of lawyers from around the world who were elected to the partnership and who also focus their practice on private equity matters, including: Paul Bennett IV, Philadelphia, M&A; Claire Bentley, London, Private Funds; Andrew H. Braid, Philadelphia, Employee Benefits; George Davis, New York, Global Tax; Mark Dillon, Dublin, Private Funds; J. Ian Downes, Philadelphia, Labor; Cyril Fiat, Paris, Private Funds; Timothy Goh, Singapore, M&A; Elizabeth Ann Guidi, New York, Global Tax; Carina Klaes-Staudt, Munich, M&A; Angelina X. Liang, New York, Global Finance; Ross L. Montgomery, London, M&A; Daniel S. Mozes, Philadelphia, M&A; Anna Tomczyk, New York, Capital Markets; and Lindsay Trapp, New York, Private Funds.

Mergermarket produces standard-setting industry insights and reports, and the publication's "Global & Regional League Tables" report ranks firms based on transactional deal value in the tables' respective geographies.

