Cambridge Bancorp Announces Record Operating Results for 2021 and Increases Dividend by 5%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $54.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $22.1 million, or 69.0%, as compared to net income of $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $7.69 for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 52.9% increase as compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.03 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The results for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include non-operating items as detailed in a table below. Operating net income excluding these items was $54.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $11.0 million, or 25.0%, as compared to operating net income of $43.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Operating diluted earnings per share were $7.81 for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 13.2% increase as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $6.90 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For both quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, unaudited net income was $13.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.88 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a 1.0% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of 1.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Operating net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $386,000, or 2.8%, as compared to operating net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.92 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a 2.5% decrease as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Highlights:

Financial performance ratios for the year ended December 31, 2021 , were strong with Operating Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 1.26% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 15.10%.

Core deposit growth of $1.02 billion , or 32.4%, from December 31, 2020 .

Total loans, excluding loans under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), increased by $267.4 million , or 8.8%, to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2021 from $3.03 billion at December 31, 2020 .

Positive wealth management net asset flows of $89.8 million .

Asset quality at December 31, 2021 , remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.16% and 0.11%, respectively.

Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 increased to $55.01 from $50.07 at December 31, 2020 .

"The Cambridge Trust Team delivered strong performance in an extraordinary year. The commitment of my colleagues to meet client needs has shown through in financial performance and otherwise," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman and CEO.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $942.2 million, or 23.9%, from $3.95 billion at December 31, 2020 to $4.89 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total loans increased by $165.5 million, or 5.2%, from $3.15 billion at December 31, 2020 to $3.32 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $267.4 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2020.

Residential real estate loans increased by $116.2 million , from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020, to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans increased by $152.0 million , from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020, to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2021.

Commercial and industrial loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $23.6 million , from $223.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $247.2 million at December 31, 2021.

PPP loans were $22.2 million and $124.2 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and are included in commercial and industrial loans on the consolidated balance sheets.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio increased by $690.2 million, or 142.4%, from $484.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021, as the Company invested excess cash.

Total deposits increased by $928.1 million, or 27.3%, to $4.33 billion at December 31, 2021, from $3.40 billion at December 31, 2020.

Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than certificates of deposit, increased by $1.02 billion , or 32.4%, to $4.17 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of growth from new and existing client relationships.

The cost of total deposits was 0.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . The cost of total deposits for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 0.13%, as compared to 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2020, a reduction of 12 basis points. At December 31, 2021, the spot cost of deposits was 0.18%.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for (release of) credit losses, decreased by $648,000, or 2.0%, to $31.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $32.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to lower loan fair value accretion and PPP loan income recognized on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the period.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest and dividend income, before the provision for (release of) credit losses, increased by $7.7 million, or 6.4%, to $128.0 million as compared to $120.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher interest on investment securities, higher PPP loan income recognized on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the year, and a lower cost of funds partially offset by lower loan accretion associated with merger accounting and lower yields on interest-earning assets during the period.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 26 basis points to 2.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 3.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 53 basis points to 3.12% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 3.65% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting and the impact of the SBA's PPP loan program, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was 2.70%, representing a 22 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to the success of our deposit gathering efforts and the corresponding reinvestment of those funds into investment securities.





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses

Rate

Earned/

Paid



(dollars in thousands) Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 4,469,285













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 32,016







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.84 % Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(37,615)





(1,213)





-0.08 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(629)





-0.06 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,431,670



$ 30,174





2.70 % Less: Excess cash impact (1)



(121,461)





(46)





0.07 % Normalized adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,310,209



$ 30,128





2.77 %

(1) Excess cash represents the estimated amount of average cash on the balance sheet that is above normal levels.

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 2.93%, representing a 43 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 3.36% for the year ended December 31, 2020, due to the low interest rate environment.





Year Ended



December 31, 2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses

Rate

Earned/

Paid



(dollars in thousands) Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 4,127,863













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 128,954







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















3.12 % Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(102,979)





(6,089)





-0.07 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(4,771)





-0.12 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,024,884



$ 118,094





2.93 % Less: Excess cash impact (1)



(88,651)





(133)





0.07 % Normalized adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 3,936,233



$ 117,961





3.00 %

(1) Excess cash represents the estimated amount of average cash on the balance sheet that is above normal levels.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a release of the provision for credit losses of $273,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $86,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as a result of improving forward-looking economic assumptions and the resulting decrease in loss expectations in the Company's allowance for credit losses modeling.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a release of the provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, as compared to a $18.3 million provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020, which included $9.3 million associated with the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future loan losses and $8.6 million for the recognition of the non-operating impact of merger related CECL accounting.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $339,000, or 3.0%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This change was primarily the result of higher prepayment premiums on commercial loans and higher loan related derivative income during the quarter partially offset by a decrease in wealth management revenue. Noninterest income was 26.5% of total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Other income increased by $366,000 , or 97.6%, to $741,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $375,000 for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $264,000 increase in prepayment premiums on commercial loans.

Loan related derivative income increased by $106,000 , or 27.2%, to $496,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $390,000 for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased loan volume.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $213,000 , or 2.3%, to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of seasonal tax fee revenue in the prior quarter, partially offset by appreciation within the equity markets. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.9 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $346.9 million , or 7.7%, from September 30, 2021 , primarily due to appreciation within the equity markets and positive net client asset flows.

Total noninterest income increased by $4.8 million, or 12.1%, to $44.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $39.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This change was primarily a result of increases in wealth management revenue and loan related derivative income partially offset by decreases in gain on loans sold and deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.7% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Wealth management revenue increased by $5.3 million , or 17.8%, to $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $29.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to appreciation within the equity markets and positive net client asset flows.

Loan related derivative income increased by $645,000 , or 43.6%, to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, due to increased loan volume combined with fair value adjustments.

Gain on loans sold decreased by $1.0 million , or 55.0%, to $832,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to decreased sales of residential mortgages.

Deposit account fees decreased by $656,000 , or 25.3%, to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of lower interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense remained stable at $25.5 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, there were decreases in non-operating expenses and salary and employee benefits expense partially offset by increases in data processing costs and higher FDIC insurance premiums, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Non-operating expenses decreased by $456,000 , or 57.9%, primarily driven by one-time branch closure and relocation expenses recorded during the third quarter, partially offset by costs associated with contract termination fees as a result of the wealth management system conversion completed during the fourth quarter.

Salary and employee benefits expense decreased by $189,000 , or 1.2%, primarily due to an adjustment in performance-based compensation partially offset by new staff additions to support business initiatives.

Data processing fees increased by $512,000 , or 25.0%, primarily due to higher costs associated with the Company's new wealth management system implemented during the fourth quarter combined with increased client usage of our existing bank systems.

FDIC insurance increased by $111,000 , or 36.4%, primarily due to balance sheet growth during the quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased by $2.4 million, or 2.4%, to $100.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $98.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees, data processing fees, and occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by a decrease in non-operating expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $6.2 million , or 10.4%, primarily related to the full year impact of the merger with Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (" Wellesley ") in the second quarter of 2020, additions to support business initiatives, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs.

Professional services increased by $1.2 million , or 28.7%, primarily due to increased consulting fees associated with the wealth management system conversion completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 and employment agency costs.

Data processing fees increased by $1.2 million , or 15.2%, primarily due to the full year impact of new client usage of our banking systems as a result of our merger with Wellesley and higher data processing fees associated with the wealth management system conversion completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $894,000 , or 6.9%, primarily as a result of the full year impact of additional branches and office space arising from the merger with Wellesley .

Non-operating expenses decreased by $6.5 million , or 85.3%, primarily due to one-time non-operating costs associated with the Wellesley merger that were incurred in 2020, partially offset by previously communicated branch closures and relocation expenses and system conversion expenses.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $5.4 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses was $34.5 million, or 1.05% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2021, as compared to $35.2 million, or 1.09% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $13,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net loan recoveries of $76,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net loan recoveries were $155,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net charge-offs of $439,000, or 0.01% of total loans, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets, early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent), and troubled debt restructurings:





Nonperforming Assets





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020





(dollars in thousands)

Total nonperforming loans

$ 5,386



$ 5,851



$ 8,962

Other real estate owned



—





—





1,820

Total nonperforming assets

$ 5,386



$ 5,851



$ 10,782

Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"):

















Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)

$ 758



$ 767



$ 811

Performing



—





—





—

Total troubled debt restructurings

$ 758



$ 767



$ 811

Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.16 %



0.18 %



0.28 % Nonperforming assets/total assets



0.11 %



0.13 %



0.27 % TDRs/total loans



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 %























Additional Asset Quality Indicators





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.32 %



0.54 %



0.72 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.02 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



(0.01) % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



640.48 %



602.14 %



401.88 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans ex. PPP loans



1.05 %



1.09 %



1.19 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 25.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.1%, as compared to 26.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Dividend and Capital

On January 24, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share, which is payable on February 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.03, or 5%, as compared to the $0.61 dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets decreased to 7.92% at December 31, 2021, from 8.42% at September 30, 2021, primarily due to strong asset growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans, decreased to 7.96% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 8.53% at September 30, 2021.

Tangible book value per share increased by $1.47, or 2.7%, to $55.01 at December 31, 2021, as compared to $53.54 at September 30, 2021.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 131-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.9 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; challenges from the integration of the Company and Wellesley resulting in the combined business not operating as effectively as expected; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; the cost savings of the merger with Wellesley may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption following the merger with Wellesley, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2020, which the Company filed on March 15, 2021. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio (including and excluding PPP loans), operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating pre-tax pre-provision income and operating return on average assets.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities), operating pre-tax pre-provision income over average assets (which is computed by dividing income before taxes adjusted for the provision for (release of) credit losses, non-operating expenses, and gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities over average assets). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 33,511



$ 33,654



$ 35,870



$ 133,514



$ 129,378

Interest Expense



1,738





1,233





1,789





5,533





9,145

Net Interest and Dividend Income



31,773





32,421





34,081





127,981





120,233

Provision for (Release of) for Credit Losses



(273)





86





(120)





(1,294)





18,310

Noninterest Income



11,454





11,115





10,802





44,324





39,525

Noninterest Expense



25,468





25,524





27,127





100,484





98,085

Income Before Income Taxes



18,032





17,926





17,876





73,115





43,363

Income Tax Expense



4,770





4,607





4,862





19,091





11,404

Net Income

$ 13,262



$ 13,319



$ 13,014



$ 54,024



$ 31,959

































Operating Net Income*

$ 13,501



$ 13,887



$ 14,353



$ 54,828



$ 43,870

































Data Per Common Share:





























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.90



$ 1.91



$ 1.88



$ 7.76



$ 5.07

Diluted Earnings Per Share



1.88





1.89





1.86





7.69





5.03

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.92





1.97





2.05





7.81





6.90

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.61





0.61





0.53





2.38





2.12

Average Common Shares Outstanding:





























Basic



6,934,702





6,932,882





6,897,450





6,926,257





6,289,481

Diluted



7,007,761





6,999,773





6,970,542





6,990,603





6,344,409

































Selected Performance Ratios:





























Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.84 %



3.10 %



3.67 %



3.12 %



3.65 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.70 %



2.92 %



3.27 %



2.93 %



3.36 % Cost of Funds



0.15 %



0.12 %



0.19 %



0.13 %



0.28 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



0.24 %



0.18 %



0.29 %



0.21 %



0.41 % Cost of Deposits



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.17 %



0.13 %



0.25 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.15 %



0.13 %



0.23 % Return on Average Assets



1.12 %



1.20 %



1.31 %



1.24 %



0.91 % Return on Average Equity



12.24 %



12.47 %



13.05 %



12.93 %



9.09 % Efficiency Ratio*



58.92 %



58.63 %



60.44 %



58.32 %



61.40 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



1.15 %



1.25 %



1.45 %



1.26 %



1.25 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



14.27 %



14.92 %



16.70 %



15.10 %



14.38 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



58.15 %



56.82 %



56.37 %



57.67 %



56.66 %



































































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,















2021

2021

2020















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Total Assets

$ 4,891,544



$ 4,483,567



$ 3,949,297













Total Loans



3,319,106





3,300,918





3,153,648













Total Deposits



4,331,152





3,934,846





3,403,083













Allowance for Credit Losses



34,496





35,231





36,016













Allowance to Total Loans (ex. PPP Loans)



1.05 %



1.09 %



1.19 %











Non-Performing Loans



5,386





5,851





8,962













Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.16 %



0.18 %



0.28 %











QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.02 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



7.92 %



8.42 %



8.91 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio (ex. PPP Loans)*



7.96 %



8.53 %



9.20 %











Book Value Per Share

$ 62.83



$ 61.38



$ 58.00













Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 55.01



$ 53.54



$ 50.07













Wealth Management AUM

$ 4,656,183



$ 4,324,400



$ 3,994,152













Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,853,119



$ 4,506,174



$ 4,167,903













* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations























CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020



(dollars in thousands, except par value)

Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 180,153



$ 93,477



$ 75,785

Investment securities

















Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $201,270, $211,900, and $234,252, respectively)



197,803





210,993





237,030

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $971,092, $668,640, and $260,139, respectively)



977,061





666,322





247,672

Total investment securities



1,174,864





877,315





484,702

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



1,490





—





6,909

Loans

















Residential mortgage



1,415,079





1,381,413





1,298,868

Commercial mortgage



1,511,002





1,474,694





1,358,962

Home equity



87,960





90,697





106,194

Commercial and industrial



269,446





315,904





347,855

Consumer



35,619





38,210





41,769

Total loans



3,319,106





3,300,918





3,153,648

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(34,496)





(35,231)





(36,016)

Net loans



3,284,610





3,265,687





3,117,632

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



4,816





4,816





5,734

Bank owned life insurance



46,970





46,773





46,169

Banking premises and equipment, net



17,326





17,266





18,158

Right-of-use asset operating leases



31,273





31,639





34,927

Deferred income taxes, net



9,985





10,834





11,639

Accrued interest receivable



9,162





8,895





9,514

Goodwill



51,912





51,912





51,912

Merger-related intangibles, net



2,617





2,707





2,977

Other assets



76,366





72,246





83,239

Total assets

$ 4,891,544



$ 4,483,567



$ 3,949,297

Liabilities

















Deposits

















Demand

$ 1,393,935



$ 1,281,881



$ 1,006,132

Interest-bearing checking



763,188





682,675





625,650

Money market



1,104,238





841,641





532,218

Savings



907,722





937,565





984,262

Certificates of deposit



162,069





191,084





254,821

Total deposits



4,331,152





3,934,846





3,403,083

Borrowings



16,510





16,878





32,992

Operating lease liabilities



33,871





34,341





37,448

Other liabilities



72,174





69,925





74,042

Total liabilities



4,453,707





4,055,990





3,547,565

Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 6,968,192 shares, 6,965,871 shares, and 6,926,728 shares, respectively



6,968





6,966





6,927

Additional paid-in capital



229,205





228,694





226,967

Retained earnings



202,874





193,861





165,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,210)





(1,944)





2,434

Total shareholders' equity



437,837





427,577





401,732

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,891,544



$ 4,483,567



$ 3,949,297









CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Interest and dividend income































Interest on taxable loans

$ 29,044



$ 30,093



$ 33,510





$ 120,019



$ 119,447

Interest on tax-exempt loans



355





353





229







1,205





880

Interest on taxable investment securities



3,354





2,502





1,399







9,464





6,048

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



668





671





658







2,630





2,485

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



27





7





51







46





331

Interest on overnight investments



63





28





23







150





187

Total interest and dividend income



33,511





33,654





35,870







133,514





129,378

Interest expense































Interest on deposits



1,607





1,086





1,416







4,974





7,295

Interest on borrowed funds



131





147





182







559





1,406

Interest on subordinated debt



—





—





191







—





444

Total interest expense



1,738





1,233





1,789







5,533





9,145

Net interest and dividend income



31,773





32,421





34,081







127,981





120,233

Provision for (release of) credit losses



(273)





86





(120)







(1,294)





18,310

Net interest and dividend income after provision for (release of) credit losses



32,046





32,335





34,201







129,275





101,923

Noninterest income































Wealth management revenue



9,025





9,238





8,064







35,037





29,751

Deposit account fees



519





462





506







1,939





2,595

ATM/Debit card income



423





406





362







1,567





1,308

Bank owned life insurance income



197





199





221







801





747

Gain on disposition of investment securities



—





—





—







—





69

Gain on loans sold



53





45





666







832





1,850

Loan related derivative income



496





390





342







2,124





1,479

Other income



741





375





641







2,024





1,726

Total noninterest income



11,454





11,115





10,802







44,324





39,525

Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits



16,215





16,404





16,673







65,127





58,975

Occupancy and equipment



3,516





3,303





3,583







13,898





13,004

Data processing



2,564





2,052





2,061







8,829





7,662

Professional services



1,354





1,468





1,081







5,391





4,190

Marketing



512





608





655







2,536





1,818

FDIC insurance



416





305





182







1,318





992

Non-operating expenses



331





787





1,825







1,118





7,612

Other expenses



560





597





1,067







2,267





3,832

Total noninterest expense



25,468





25,524





27,127







100,484





98,085

Income before income taxes



18,032





17,926





17,876







73,115





43,363

Income tax expense



4,770





4,607





4,862







19,091





11,404

Net income

$ 13,262



$ 13,319



$ 13,014





$ 54,024



$ 31,959

Share data:































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



6,934,702





6,932,882





6,897,450







6,926,257





6,289,481

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,007,761





6,999,773





6,970,542







6,990,603





6,344,409

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.90



$ 1.91



$ 1.88





$ 7.76



$ 5.07

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.88



$ 1.89



$ 1.86





$ 7.69



$ 5.03









CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,231,227



$ 29,044





3.57 %

$ 3,242,476



$ 30,093





3.68 %

$ 3,174,185



$ 33,510





4.20 % Tax-exempt



46,152





448





3.85





45,228





448





3.93





26,413





290





4.37

Securities available for sale (3)





















































Taxable



207,207





613





1.17





213,542





660





1.23





167,583





596





1.41

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



704,880





2,741





1.54





459,940





1,842





1.59





135,764





803





2.35

Tax-exempt



105,731





845





3.17





105,672





850





3.19





100,464





833





3.30

Cash and cash equivalents



174,088





63





0.14





113,511





28





0.10





106,449





23





0.09

Total interest-earning assets (4)



4,469,285





33,754





3.00 %



4,180,369





33,921





3.22 %



3,710,858





36,055





3.87 % Non-interest-earning assets



243,647

















252,201

















272,011













Allowance for credit losses



(35,108)

















(35,302)

















(35,828)













Total assets

$ 4,677,824















$ 4,397,268















$ 3,947,041













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 712,123



$ 67





0.04 %

$ 685,731



$ 63





0.04 %

$ 638,847



$ 150





0.09 % Savings accounts



942,118





218





0.09





949,487





198





0.08





980,172





581





0.24

Money market accounts



969,233





1,152





0.47





794,081





613





0.31





498,483





443





0.35

Certificates of deposit



177,960





170





0.38





201,944





212





0.42





285,694





242





0.34

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,801,434





1,607





0.23





2,631,243





1,086





0.16





2,403,196





1,416





0.23

Subordinated debt



—





—





—





—





—





—





8,346





191





9.10

Other borrowed funds



16,636





131





3.12





17,005





147





3.43





52,106





182





1.39

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,818,070





1,738





0.24 %



2,648,248





1,233





0.18 %



2,463,648





1,789





0.29 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,324,162

















1,219,288

















971,837













Other liabilities



105,698

















105,846

















114,749













Total liabilities



4,247,930

















3,973,382

















3,550,234













Shareholders' equity



429,894

















423,886

















396,807













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,677,824















$ 4,397,268















$ 3,947,041













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis









32,016

















32,688

















34,266







Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(270)

















(274)

















(236)







Net interest income







$ 31,746















$ 32,414















$ 34,030







Net interest spread (5)















2.76 %















3.04 %















3.58 % Net interest margin (6)















2.84 %















3.10 %















3.67 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2021 and 2020. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021.







CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses(1)

Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)

Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets



































Loans (2)



































Taxable

$ 3,203,126



$ 120,019





3.75 %

$ 2,832,796



$ 119,447





4.22 % Tax-exempt



37,750





1,525





4.04





23,835





1,115





4.68

Securities available for sale (3)



































Taxable



217,096





2,617





1.21





136,776





2,337





1.71

Securities held to maturity



































Taxable



424,499





6,847





1.61





152,789





3,711





2.43

Tax-exempt



104,114





3,329





3.20





89,841





3,145





3.50

Cash and cash equivalents



141,278





150





0.11





69,783





187





0.27

Total interest-earning assets (4)



4,127,863





134,487





3.26 %



3,305,820





129,942





3.93 % Non-interest-earning assets



251,652

















245,316













Allowance for credit losses



(35,642)

















(27,887)













Total assets

$ 4,343,873















$ 3,523,249













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Checking accounts

$ 675,753



$ 265





0.04 %

$ 554,000



$ 682





0.12 % Savings accounts



957,039





861





0.09





937,247





3,378





0.36

Money market accounts



765,021





2,769





0.36





350,117





1,277





0.36

Certificates of deposit



209,311





1,079





0.52





259,568





1,958





0.75

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,607,124





4,974





0.19 %



2,100,932





7,295





0.35 % Subordinated debt



—





—





—





5,408





444





8.21

Other borrowed funds



18,466





559





3.03





123,693





1,406





1.14

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,625,590





5,533





0.21 %



2,230,033





9,145





0.41 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities



































Demand deposits



1,197,056

















838,653













Other liabilities



103,459

















103,086













Total liabilities



3,926,105

















3,171,772













Shareholders' equity



417,768

















351,477













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,343,873















$ 3,523,249













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis









128,954

















120,797







Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(1,019)

















(895)







Net interest income







$ 127,935















$ 119,902







Net interest spread (5)















3.05 %















3.52 % Net interest margin (6)















3.12 %















3.65 %





(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2021 and 2020. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 13,262



$ 13,319



$ 13,014



$ 54,024



$ 31,959

Add: Merger expenses



—





—





581





—





6,368

Add: Gain on disposition of investment securities



—





—





—





—





(69)

Add: Provision established for acquired Wellesley loans



—





—





—





—





8,638

Add: Branch and office closure expenses



—





787





1,244





787





1,244

Add: Wealth management system conversion costs



331





—





—





331





—

Tax effect of non-operating adjustments (1)



(92)





(219)





(486)





(314)





(4,270)

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,501



$ 13,887



$ 14,353



$ 54,828



$ 43,870

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities (GAAP)



(61)





(65)





(63)





(252)





(64)

Operating Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,440



$ 13,822



$ 14,290



$ 54,576



$ 43,806

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,007,761





6,999,773





6,970,542





6,990,603





6,344,409

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.92



$ 1.97



$ 2.05



$ 7.81



$ 6.90







(1) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. The tax effect for prior quarters may have been updated to reflect the final tax deductibility.

















December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020



(dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity:

















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 437,837



$ 427,577



$ 401,732

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,529)





(54,619)





(54,889)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 383,308



$ 372,958



$ 346,843

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 4,891,544



$ 4,483,567



$ 3,949,297

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,529)





(54,619)





(54,889)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 4,837,015



$ 4,428,948



$ 3,894,408

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



7.92 %



8.42 %



8.91 %



















Tangible Common Equity (excluding PPP loans):

















Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 383,308



$ 372,958



$ 346,843

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 4,837,015



$ 4,428,948



$ 3,894,408

Less: PPP loans



(22,228)





(58,767)





(124,201)

Tangible assets (excluding PPP Loans) (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 4,814,787



$ 4,370,181



$ 3,770,207

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (excluding PPP Loans) (a non-GAAP measure)



7.96 %



8.53 %



9.20 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share:

















Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 383,308



$ 372,958



$ 346,843

Common shares outstanding



6,968,192





6,965,871





6,926,728

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 55.01



$ 53.54



$ 50.07





















































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



(dollars in thousands) Efficiency Ratio: (1)





























Noninterest expense

$ 25,468



$ 25,524



$ 27,127



$ 100,484



$ 98,085

Net interest and dividend income

$ 31,773



$ 32,421



$ 34,081



$ 127,981



$ 120,233

Total noninterest income



11,454





11,115





10,802





44,324





39,525

Total revenue

$ 43,227



$ 43,536



$ 44,883



$ 172,305



$ 159,758

Efficiency Ratio



58.92 %



58.63 %



60.44 %



58.32 %



61.40 %































Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)





























Noninterest expense

$ 25,468



$ 25,524



$ 27,127



$ 100,484



$ 98,085

Merger expenses (Pretax)



—





—





(581)





—





(6,368)

Branch and office closure expenses (Pretax)



—





(787)





(1,244)





(787)





(1,244)

Wealth management system conversion costs (Pretax)



(331)





—





—





(331)





—

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 25,137



$ 24,737



$ 25,302



$ 99,366



$ 90,473

Total revenue

$ 43,227



$ 43,536



$ 44,883



$ 172,305



$ 159,758

Add: Gain on disposition of investment securities



—





—





—





—





(69)

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 43,227



$ 43,536



$ 44,883



$ 172,305



$ 159,689

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



58.15 %



56.82 %



56.37 %



57.67 %



56.66 %























































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



(dollars in thousands) Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,501



$ 13,887



$ 14,353



$ 54,828



$ 43,870

Average common equity

$ 429,894



$ 423,886



$ 396,807



$ 417,768



$ 351,477

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(54,574)





(54,659)





(54,941)





(54,707)





(46,476)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 375,320



$ 369,227



$ 341,866



$ 363,061



$ 305,001

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



14.27 %



14.92 %



16.70 %



15.10 %



14.38 %































Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 13,501



$ 13,887



$ 14,353



$ 54,828



$ 43,870

Average assets

$ 4,677,824



$ 4,397,268



$ 3,947,041



$ 4,343,873



$ 3,523,249

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.15 %



1.25 %



1.45 %



1.26 %



1.25 %



































































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



(dollars in thousands) Operating Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (PTPP) Income (5)





























Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$ 18,032



$ 17,926



$ 17,876



$ 73,115



$ 43,363

Add: Provision for (Release of) credit losses (GAAP)



(273)





86





(120)





(1,294)





18,310

Add: Non-operating expenses (GAAP)



331





787





1,825





1,118





7,612

Add: Gain on disposition of investment securities (GAAP)



—





—





—





—





(69)

Operating PTPP Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 18,090



$ 18,799



$ 19,581



$ 72,939



$ 69,216

Average assets



4,677,824





4,397,268





3,947,041





4,343,873





3,523,249

Operating PTPP Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.53 %



1.70 %



1.97 %



1.68 %



1.96 %





(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of operating revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets. (5) Operating Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income represents income before income taxes adjusted for the provision for (release of) credit losses, non-operating expenses, and gain on disposition of investment securities as a percentage of average assets.

