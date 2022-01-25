BIG3 AND MONSTER ENERGY RECHARGE PARTNERSHIP FOR 2022 SEASON

Monster Energy to be the Official Energy Drink of the BIG3 for the second straight season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Monster Energy will be returning as a league sponsor for the upcoming 2022 season. After an incredibly successful first year that saw in-game brand activations with Monster BMX riders and break-dancers as well as the nationally broadcasted "BIG3 Has A Whole New Energy" campaign on CBS featuring Ice Cube and BIG3 players, the two organizations will be collaborating to bring even more fire as the BIG3 returns to its multi-city touring model next season.

"Monster Energy has been integral to our mission of connecting young fans directly with our league and athletes. The BIG3 and Monster share an athletes-first value system and we look forward to our continued effort of creating compelling sports content as we enter the 2022 season and beyond," said Ice Cube, BIG3 co-founder.

"Monster Energy congratulates the BIG3 on another outstanding year and we are excited to announce the continuation of our sponsorship," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "The BIG3 has certainly changed the game with unmatched athleticism, passion and innovation to bring the fans a truly entertaining event. Like the BIG3, Monster Energy focuses on the fan, and we will continue to team up with the BIG3 to enhance the fan experience through our on-site activations throughout the 2022 season."

"We are thrilled that Monster Energy has chosen to join us for another year," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. "Monster is more than a partner; they are part of the BIG3 family, and our two brands are authentically aligned and we look forward to continuing our relationship with a partner that has recognized the brand value in our league."

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3's 2021 season saw notable new changes and experiences, including the first-ever professional open tryouts and the addition of the "Bring the Fire" rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one. In the most competitive season yet, Stephen Jackson's Trilogy ultimately took home the Julius Erving Championship Trophy and became the first team in league history to win two titles.

Monster Energy was launched by Monster Beverage Company in 2002 and offers customers a variety of 34 different drinks, including its core Monster Energy line.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, and fast game skills with incredible fan activations for an unforgettable experience.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

