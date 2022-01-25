BDR energizes 200 home service pros with inaugural SPARK event in San Antonio

The business training and coaching experts offer contractors and service leaders a unique new opportunity for reconnection and business insight

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, brought together more than 200 home service contractors and industry professionals at SPARK 2022. The dynamic new in-person event focused on giving dealers and contractors the opportunity to reconnect with people, refresh their minds, and reignite the dream in their business.

Home services dealers and contractors reconnected at training and business coaching authority BDR’s inaugural SPARK event in San Antonio Jan. 12-15. (PRNewswire)

Held in San Antonio Jan. 12-15, the inaugural SPARK event hosted representatives from 95 home service businesses with a combined total annual revenue of $500 million.

"We were inspired to do something special with SPARK 2022, because it's the first opportunity we've had in a couple of years to connect with the BDR family in person," said Kim Archer, vice president of coaching. "San Antonio offered an ideal setting for an event like this, which is designed to deliver invaluable business insight from trusted experts in a casual, relaxed environment."

SPARK 2022 featured keynote sessions from comedian and business success expert Ross Shafer and former U.S. Navy SEAL Chad Williams as well as breakout sessions focused on business development in 2022. The event also included local activities such as a private tour of the Alamo and boat cruises along the iconic San Antonio Riverwalk. The highlight of the final day was collaborative sessions with contractors from around the country sharing what's working in their home service business – with topics including recruitment, marketing and branding, accessory sales and training.

"The industry leaders who attended SPARK 2022 have had a unique opportunity to relax, refresh and recharge heading into the coming year," said Archer. "The success of the event has inspired us to jump right into advanced planning for the next SPARK event, which we're excited to share more information about soon."

For more information about BDR events, visit https://www.bdrco.com/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

