Anguleris Acquires Modlar in Expansion of Global Construction Marketing Network

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anguleris, a global leader in construction technology, has completed the acquisition of Modlar Inc., an architectural inspiration and discovery platform for the building design community.

The acquisition adds Modlar to the existing Anguleris portfolio of construction technology brands, which includes BIMsmith®, the leading product research platform and BIM resource for building professionals, and Swatchbox®, the building material sample fulfillment platform for the construction industry.

Also included in the acquisition are the rights to The Modern Architect, a widely-recognized architecture podcast that has gained acclaim for interviewing renowned architects like the late Arthur Gensler.

Founded in 2015 by a group of architects with the purpose of modernizing architectural inspiration and product discovery, Modlar combines the curation of architectural media with a community platform for engagement between building professionals. The platform is used by architects at each of the world's top 25 architecture firms and has over 400,000 registered community members worldwide.

"The Modlar and Anguleris stories seem as if they were destined to intertwine from the beginning," said Scott Barrington, founder and CEO of Modlar. "As we are both teams of former architects, we already think and dream in the same direction. We couldn't have found a better partner than Anguleris to help take the Modlar mission to the next level."

"Modlar provides a critical destination for building professionals to be inspired and connected to one another," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of Anguleris. "It's a privilege to have Modlar join the Anguleris family of brands to deepen and expand its impact across our industry."

As part of the acquisition, the Modlar platform will undergo a series of updates in the coming months. These will include the addition of new tools and features for connecting building professionals with product manufacturers, as well as revitalized content and community resources. Limited partnership opportunities will also be available to existing Modlar and Anguleris customers.

To learn more about Modlar, visit www.modlar.com. To learn more about Anguleris and opportunities for partnership, visit www.anguleris.com or call +1 (224) 505-4246.

About Anguleris

Anguleris is a global leader in construction technology. Founded, owned, and operated by architects, Anguleris helps building product manufacturers and building professionals work together seamlessly. From its flagship product research platform BIMsmith® to its leading material sample platform Swatchbox®, Anguleris facilitates the meaningful exchange of value between manufacturers and the AEC community. Learn more at www.anguleris.com.

About Modlar

Modlar is a leading architectural discovery platform that supports architects, designers, and specifiers throughout every step of the commercial architectural design process. From its leading curation of construction news and projects to its community of over 400,000 architects and specifiers around the world, Modlar is the construction industry's destination for inspiration. Learn more at www.modlar.com.

