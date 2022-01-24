Variety Names SingerLewak's Jordan Josephs and Andrea Link to its Coveted "Business Managers Elite" List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SingerLewak announce today that its business management team, including Jordan Josephs and Andrea Link, have been recognized by Variety as Entertainment's Top Business Managers in 2021. Each year, Variety identifies a select group of financial professionals who handle the affairs and manage the wealth of Hollywood's high–net–worth individuals. This comes on the heels of Josephs' being named one of The Hollywood Reporter's top six business managers to watch.

With an unrelenting commitment to client service, Jordan, Andrea, and the SingerLewak team are highly dedicated to the success of their clients which has earned them a stellar reputation among the entertainment elite. Their combined expertise includes working with some of the biggest names in music, motion picture, television, sports, and digital. The SingerLewak Business Management team prides itself in guiding clients through various stages of their financial and business endeavors with special attention to guidance on tax strategy, compliance, advisory on financial planning, and consulting on their entrepreneurship. The firm's team of industry experts bring simplicity, financial controls, and structure to the lives of the clients they serve.

SingerLewak LLP, is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm with strong presence in the west region and a half century history serving clients in various industry sectors. Joel, Andrea, Jordan, and the rest of the SingerLewak Business Management team are based in our West Los Angeles office. They can be reached via telephone at 310.477.3924.

More information about SingerLewak and our Business Management team can be found here: www.singerlewak.com

