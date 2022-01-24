Ready by 2024: U-Haul Plans New Moving Center for Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is sharing its plans for an undeveloped site south of Halstead Blvd. and west of S. Mt. Everest Drive in Elizabeth City.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Elizabeth City will be a new retail, moving and self-storage facility scheduled for completion by 2024. The 18.6-acre property was acquired on Jan. 13.

Plans call for an attractive three-story building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The store will offer 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"Our closest full-service store to Elizabeth City is 37 miles north in Chesapeake, Virginia," said Samantha Hopkins, U-Haul Company of Tidewater president. "Providing the convenience of a store for the DIY movers in this region is needed. There is demand for our clean, quality storage product in Elizabeth City. This building will make the city and local residents proud."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Elizabeth City will offer an expansive retail showroom, truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

While the store is being built, U-Haul dealers in and around Elizabeth City are available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Elizabeth City is a growing community with a great atmosphere," Hopkins added. "Housing prices here are reasonable, so the area is attractive. People will always need residential mobility. That's where U-Haul comes in. We look forward to expanding our footprint and the number of families we can serve in Pasquotank County."

When construction nears completion, Hopkins will hire for a number of store positions and will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Elizabeth City. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul