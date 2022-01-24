News Leaders Statement on Murder of Mexican Journalist

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the murder last night of Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado in Tijuana.

"We were saddened to hear of the killing of Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado. Journalism is a dangerous profession, and it is particularly so in Mexico. The women and men who work in journalism have tremendous courage and passion for their work and for their communities. Like Mexican photojournalist Margarito Martinez, who was murdered just days before her, news reports indicate that Maldonado also requested government protection. This horrific spate of murders suggests the Mexican government is not taking seriously enough threats against journalists and we strongly urge them to immediately remedy the situation before more journalists lose their lives."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

