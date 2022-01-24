Harvey Gulf Selects SailPlan to Optimize Fleet Emissions as Part of Its NetZero Strategy

RESTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SailPlan, the maritime cleantech company that reduces ship emissions and saves companies time and money, announced that Harvey Gulf International Marine (Harvey Gulf), one of the world's premier deepwater marine transportation companies, has entered into a commercial agreement to add SailPlan to its fleet. The company has already seen quantifiable emissions reductions beginning with the Harvey Power, a 310-foot Platform Supply Vessel. The addition of SailPlan makes the Harvey Power the first Platform Supply Vessel in North America to be equipped with a real-time emissions optimization capability.

Harvey Power (PRNewswire)

SailPlan's technology allows us to accurately measure and reduce our fleet's emissions.

The Harvey Power is designed to run on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), electric battery power, and ultra-low sulfur diesel. SailPlan helps vessel operators benchmark, optimize, and report greenhouse gas emissions from vessels in real-time, saving fuel, reducing emissions, and enabling provable NetZero operations. SailPlan will help Harvey Gulf benchmark its emissions in all three operating modes using real-world data while optimizing engine load to reduce fuel consumption and reduce emissions. With operations in the U.S. and Mexico, Harvey Gulf will begin the program by modernizing its LNG fleet with SailPlan.

"SailPlan is thrilled to deliver a powerful, affordable, and cutting-edge emissions reduction capability to Harvey Gulf," said Jacob Ruytenbeek, CEO of SailPlan. "Harvey Gulf is a pioneer in cleantech and leader in safe, sustainable vessel operations. Our emissions monitoring and optimization technology will accelerate its ability to deliver NetZero operations as part of its ESG strategy and demonstrate how companies can both reduce their environmental footprint and achieve cost savings."



"SailPlan is a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable vessel operations," said Shane Guidry, Chief Executive Officer of Harvey Gulf. "Our goal is to become a world-leading sustainable operator, and SailPlan's technology allows us to accurately measure and reduce our fleet's emissions. We're able to provide the real-time metrics to our charterers that demonstrate our ability to affordably run NetZero operations."

SailPlan is an emissions monitoring and optimization platform that combines the real-time engine, fuel, and navigational data from vessels with weather, mapping, infrastructure, and traffic data to benchmark, optimize, and report fleet emissions. SailPlan's unique approach establishes provable emissions metrics, enabling reliable real-time, real-world measurements of vessel emissions helping vessel operators achieve provable NetZero.

About SailPlan

SailPlan's emissions monitoring and optimization platform revolutionizes marine transportation companies and helps them achieve provable NetZero. Our mission is to reduce fleet emissions, save fuel, and make it easy to achieve NetZero operations while saving companies time and money. Our platform uses real-time infrastructure and vessel data feeds, including engine, fuel, speed, stability data, advanced weather, mapping, and vessel traffic data feeds to monitor and reduce greenhouse gasses.



For more information, visit sailplan.ai .

About Harvey Gulf International Marine

Harvey Gulf International Marine, LLC is a leading marine transportation company that specializes in providing Offshore Supply, Fast Supply and Multi-Purpose Support Vessels for deepwater operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and abroad. Harvey Gulf is founded on the premise that superior performance and safer operations provide its customers value and satisfaction. Harvey Gulf provides customers with the largest cargo capacities for offshore supply services and greatest capability and flexibility for offshore construction services. All Harvey Gulf vessels are ABS classed and USCG certified. All Offshore Supply and Multipurpose Support Vessels are ISM, SOLAS and DP2 certified.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Madelyn Rosen

madelyn@sailplan.ai



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SailPlan