Eastern China city launches online trade show amid pandemic

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

QUZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eastern China city of Quzhou launched an online exhibition to promote trade on Jan. 21. The exhibition features more than 70 foreign companies displaying hundreds of export commodities.

On display are daily necessity products, home decoration products, industrial equipment, firefighting devices, and chemical products, among others.

The exhibition is ongoing at http://qz.china.com.cn/node_1008163.htm. The city expects to connect exhibitors and clients through news website and social media platforms.

The exhibition is scheduled to last three months through late April.

In 2020, Quzhou held a similar exhibition to respond to COVID-19. Throughout the year, Quzhou realized a trade volume of 35.84 billion yuan ($5.65 billion), a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. Of this total, export took up 25.36 billion yuan, rising 6.5% year on year.

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2021-07/16/content_77632399.htm

