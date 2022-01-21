Reno School Fair to Help Families School Search, Celebrate National School Choice Week

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge school fair taking place in Reno will lower the stress of school searches by bringing schools to families: buffet-style. Event planners say that community support in the school search process can increase equity and help all students succeed.

The Reno School Choice Fair will take place Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitney Peak Hotel Ballroom. More than 1,200 community members are expected to attend the free event, which will feature schools of all types — charter, magnet, private, and homeschool — as well as information about Nevada's Opportunity Scholarship. Principals, vice principals, and staff will be present to answer questions and assist families.

As parents shop for schools, kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, snacks, a DJ, raffle, face painting, a photo booth, and more entertainment.

The event will also feature a student dance performance by Mater Academy, and keynote remarks from Sen. Heidi Gansert, Sen. Carrie Buck and recent high school graduate Gissell Vera on the impact of school choice.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. Throughout the Week, well over a dozen large school fairs will take place across the U.S.

"As education policy has moved into the forefront of the national discourse, support for school choice has become more and more prevalent," said Valeria Gurr, Director of External Affairs for American Federation for Children. "We have learned that education should never be treated with a one-size-fits-all approach. Now more than ever, families are understanding the importance of educational options and the role of parents in a student's development. The 2022 Reno School Choice Fair will provide families with the tools and resources necessary to feel empowered in their child's education."

Register for the free event, planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, at nevadaschoolchoice.com/event/reno-school-choice-fair/.

The Whitney Peak Hotel is located at 255 N. Virginia St. Parking fees are waived for school fair attendees.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

