Naturepedic Joins the Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative in Support of Promoting Product Transparency and Material Health Along with 300 other organizational members, Naturepedic is promoting information transparency, material health and associated environmental progress.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified-organic mattress and bedding manufacturer Naturepedic has joined the nonprofit Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative to empower product manufacturers and AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation) practitioners with easy access to detailed information about product materials used by the public. As a member of HPD, all Naturepedic organic mattresses are listed in the HPD Public Repository here .

Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, who has been at the forefront of eliminating toxic chemicals from mattresses and bedding products for over 18 years, fully supports the use of green and healthy materials in consumer products and sees this as a major step towards the common purpose of reaching complete transparency about Material Health.

"The HPD Collaborative is the natural step against 'greenwashing,' a common practice that ultimately gives consumers a wrong sense of security when they make a purchase believing false claims," Cik explained. "The HPD Collaborative helps us take our mission to change the way the mattress industry operates to another level by helping bring a U.S. standard for accurate, reliable, and consistent reporting about product content and associated health information in building products."

HDP Collaborative follows the same principles of worldwide certification programs such as LEED, International Living Future Institute, Cradle-to-Cradle Product Innovation Institute, Clean Production Action, BIFMA, and WELL. Over 700 manufacturers currently use HPD, which hosts data of over 30,000 products.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

