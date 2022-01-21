Los Angeles County To Require Rat Fertility Control be Part of its Pest Management Program Moving Forward as it Works to Combat Soaring Rat Populations

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES ) ( www.senestech.com ), the rodent fertility control expert, noted today that Los Angeles County, one of the largest counties in the nation, recently issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) mandating that fertility control be included in pest management proposals for 2022. SenesTech's ContraPest® is the only EPA registered fertility control product for rats and is an effective, non-toxic, non-lethal, long-term solution to controlling rat populations. ContraPest® has demonstrated unprecedented success in urban areas reducing rat populations by as much as 94 percent in an environmentally responsible manner, when used as part of an integrated pest management program (IPM).

"We are excited by Los Angeles County's recent move to mandate that fertility control be included in pest management proposals for 2022," said Ken Siegel the CEO of SenesTech, the developer of ContraPest®. "As the providers of the only EPA registered fertility control solution, we believe this is a strong indication of the traction ContraPest® is achieving within the municipal segment and sets the stage for advanced adoption in the coming years."

California enacted legislation in January 2021 prohibiting the use of the four major second generation anticoagulant rodenticides under many circumstances. Other states and municipalities are considering similar legislation further accelerating the market for non-lethal, effective pest control alternatives.

Siegel continued, "Los Angeles County will be joining a growing number of municipalities, including San Francisco, Washington DC, Hartford, and Newton, Massachusetts, who are successfully incorporating ContraPest® into their pest management programs. Municipalities are strategically deploying ContraPest® along with other more traditional methods of rat control in large public parks, gathering spots and in neighborhoods with high rat activity to accelerate results and prevent rebounding activity. With rat infestations made even worse in cities due to the pandemic, fertility control is an essential tool in controlling rat populations since two base rats, a male and female, can produce generations of rats, resulting in more than 15,000 rats in just one year. Rats reproduce faster than poisons, traps or any other lethal means alone can eliminate them. Without birth control, their population often rebounds beyond its original level within a few months of using traditional rat control methods alone."

ContraPest® is a liquid formulation that is high in fat, sweet tasting and very attractive to rats, which need to consume approximately 10 percent of their body weight in water each day. Deployed in a commonly available bait station, ContraPest® targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. ContraPest® is available for use in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

SenesTech is "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations in a safe way that does not harm other wildlife. We invented ContraPest®, the world's first and only U.S. EPA registered rodent contraceptive. By controlling their fertility, ContraPest® provides a new, non-lethal and proven solution to reducing rat populations often by more than 94 percent.

ContraPest® fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs and greatly improves their effectiveness. It is transforming the pest control industry in an environmentally responsible way. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households—all through non-lethal, proactive pest control. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world. For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com .

