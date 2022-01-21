loanDepot names Elijah Pallante as Chief Data Officer

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the innovative consumer lending and real estate services provider that is using its proprietary mello® technology to deliver best-in-class experiences to its customers, today announced that Elijah Pallante has been promoted to Chief Data Officer. In this newly created role, Pallante will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the company's enterprise data and information strategy.

"I am extremely proud of how our company attracts the brightest minds in the industry—people who share our passion to deliver a seamless, exceptional mortgage experience to digital savvy customers," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Elijah has played a critical role in supporting our goals, and now, under the leadership of Chief Digital Officer George Brady, the future is even brighter, and filled with immense opportunity that will benefit our team, and, most important, our customers."

As Chief Data Officer, Pallante will be instrumental in optimizing the role of data across the enterprise and will provide strategic guidance and direction to take the company's market-leading products into the next generation of the lifecycle both in application and technology evolutions. This is an area of strength for Pallante, who will retain his current responsibilities as head of the company's Enterprise Innovation Team, where he will continue to lead the development of product and service enhancements.

Pallante joined the company in 2014 as VP, Corporate Development, and, in 2018 was promoted to SVP, Enterprise Innovation. Prior to joining loanDepot, Pallante held key positions in the financial services industry, working with such companies as Discover Financial Services, Performance Capital and Merrill Lynch.

"Elijah's ability to identify operational areas of opportunity is derived from his impressive ability to use data as a path to change," said Brady. "His new role will enable him to further expand that talent beyond operations into all areas of our business, the result of which will be further enhancements that deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"I am excited to collaborate with George and his team to leverage our proprietary technology in ways that further Anthony's vision of creating a responsive, nimble experience for our customers—ensuring that the dream of homeownership, or the achieving personal goals through a refinance—is effortless and intuitive," said Pallante.

