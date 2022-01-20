Solidarity HealthShare Announces Recipients of Annual Founder and Innovator Awards in the Fight for Pro-Life Healthcare

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, just before the annual March for Life, health sharing ministry Solidarity HealthShare (SHS) announced the recipients of its Founder and Innovator Awards, which each year honor leaders in the fight for pro-life healthcare. The healthcare industry is on the frontlines in the battle to protect the unborn, and this year's winners model effective leadership in their respective work.

The recipient of the 2022 Innovator Award, which highlights an individual living out pro-life values through the creation of innovative pro-life healthcare initiatives, is Dr. Robin Goldsmith, founder of St. Gianna Clinic in Green Bay, Wisconsin and board member for the Catholic Medical Association. The 2022 Founders Award, which honors a founder in the pro-life movement whose work has created real and lasting impact, will go to Alan E. Sears, founder of Alliance Defending Freedom, ADF International, and the Blackstone Fellowship.

Dr. Robin Goldsmiths' work with St. Gianna's Clinic embodies the very mission of Solidarity HealthShare: to "rebuild an authentic pro-life healthcare culture, honor the dignity of the human person, committed to promoting the Church's teachings in regard to love, responsibility, and protecting the sanctity of all human life." St. Gianna's has thrived through offering a life-affirming alternative to the people of Green Bay in general family practice, pediatrics as well as OBGYN and surgical services.

Alan Sears' work has had a dramatic impact on the legal landscape and protecting the conscience rights of Christians who are under increasing attack. Alliance Defending Freedom's record in the Supreme Court includes ten victories in the past eight years. To date, thousands of law students have participated in the Blackstone Fellowship, a first of its kind training program for Christian law students in legal theory, practice, and service to God. These efforts have had a lasting impact on the legal profession and the broader culture, and no doubt have significantly contributed to where we are today with Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance.

SHS President Chris Faddis issued the following statement honoring this year's award recipients:

"Solidarity HealthShare is thrilled to honor Dr. Robin Goldsmith and Alan Sears for their exemplary service and commitment to life. There is no doubt that the sacrifices they have made for the pro-life movement have helped secure freedoms and basic rights for countless Americans. We are thankful to have these warriors in the movement working tirelessly to build a culture of life and standing up against the injustices of our time."

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry offering Members an affordable, ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect Members' consciences by sharing the costs of life-affirming healthcare, refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic pro-life healthcare culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our Members' medical expenses.

View original content:

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare