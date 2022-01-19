CENTENNIAL YARDS WELCOMES THREE NEW EXECUTIVES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centennial Yards Company has announced the addition of three new hires to its continuously expanding leadership team, including Brandon Sutton as VP of Marketing and Communications, Keith Mack as VP of Development and Brandon Dexter as VP of Construction.

"Hiring these three accomplished professionals marks an important step in further developing our existing talent among our Atlanta-based leadership team," said Brian McGowan, President of The Centennial Yards Company. "Sutton, Mack and Dexter all bring incredible experience to these vital roles that are fundamental in implementing this project."

In their new roles, all three will lead key initiatives for the $5 billion mixed-use destination in Downtown Atlanta.

Sutton brings more than two decades of marketing and communications experience to the role, having previously served as President of a boutique insights and strategy firm that provided brand and product innovation consulting for major brands, including Reebok, Coca-Cola, Sprite and SunTrust. Throughout his career, Sutton has lent his marketing expertise to Atlanta-based organizations such as the Metro Atlanta Chamber and is active in the local non-profit community having served 13 years on the Advisory Board of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including two years as Board Chair.

Mack offers nearly three decades of project management and development service expertise as one of Atlanta's most prominent directors of development, with responsibility for all aspects of construction, design, procurement and communications. Mack has executed a dozen successful projects, including directing the 250,000 square-foot Hyatt House in Charleston, along with the 50-story Sovereign Condominiums in Atlanta, made up of residential, retail and office space. Mack is one of the founders of Circle of Trust Real Estate Network and served as a Board Member and Membership Chair of Rebuilding Together Atlanta.

Since 2005, Dexter has supervised the construction processes for large community projects across the Southern U.S., including a $20 million addition to Atlantic Station, one of Atlanta's top upscale shopping areas, and the execution of Drewery Place in Houston, Texas, a $110 million, 372-unit multifamily high-rise development. Dexter is an avid believer in bettering his community, with over eight years of volunteer service with Houston organizations including the Houston Food Bank and Rebuilding Together Houston.

"We're excited to continue to grow our leadership team as we ramp up work to build a new exciting city center that everyone can enjoy," said McGowan.

Centennial Yards is seeking to build on its momentum in 2022 with several new openings, tenants and key milestone announcements on the horizon as it aims to bring 24/7 living to the heart of downtown Atlanta.

ABOUT CENTENNIAL YARDS:

Centennial Yards is a $5 billion mixed-use destination in the Southeast's biggest, most influential market. As one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the country, Centennial Yards will transform 50 acres in Downtown Atlanta to connect surrounding communities and destinations, while creating several new city blocks. Designed by Foster + Partners and Perkins&Will, Centennial Yards offers 12 million square feet of world-class opportunities for dynamic retail, entertainment, commercial office, residential and hotel, as well as a vibrant public realm that will offer open spaces and outdoor gathering spaces to all Atlantans and visitors of Centennial Yards. Anchored by major Downtown sporting and entertainment attractions, including State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as several MARTA stations connecting the campus with the rest of the city, Centennial Yards will bring increased connectivity, walkability, and 24/7 living to the heart of the city. The Centennial Yards Company serves as the master developer of Centennial Yards and consists of a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group and a group led by Tony Ressler. For more information visit centennialyards.com .

