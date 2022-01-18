NEW MUSIC GROUP, THE SMILE, COMPRISED OF RADIOHEAD'S THOM YORKE AND JONNY GREENWOOD AND SONS OF KEMET'S TOM SKINNER TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVE, INTIMATE LIVE SHOWS IN LONDON TO U.S. CINEMAS VIA METAMEDIA, RIPPLA PARTNERSHIP

NEW MUSIC GROUP, THE SMILE, COMPRISED OF RADIOHEAD'S THOM YORKE AND JONNY GREENWOOD AND SONS OF KEMET'S TOM SKINNER TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVE, INTIMATE LIVE SHOWS IN LONDON TO U.S. CINEMAS VIA METAMEDIA, RIPPLA PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMedia, the world's first entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world, today joined Rippla, a full-package, production and live music streaming company that creates professional and high-quality audiovisual broadcasts, to announce a live broadcast of one-off, intimate shows from the new group The Smile at Magazine London to U.S. theatres.

The Smile, comprised of six-time Grammy Award winning Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and British jazz group Sons of Kemet member Tom Skinner, will play three live shows in twenty-four hours at the venue Magazine in London, in the heart of London's Docklands, on January 29 and 30. Performing to a seated audience in the round, each show brings together a live show and a cinematic livestream and broadcast in real time.

The concerts are produced and promoted by Driift, an award-winning producer and promoter of innovative, high-quality livestream events for artists and performers. They are also directed by Paul Dugdale, one of the world's leading pop culture directors, who has written and directed documentaries and concert movies for some of the world's biggest artists including Taylor Swift, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, The Prodigy, Paul McCartney, Green Day and U2. The Smile's performances will take place in the round on a stage by renowned production lighting designer Andi Watson. The shows will mark the first time The Smile has played any new music in front of a live audience. Rippla are broadcasting the London-based concert to venues in the UK, EU and the U.S. MetaMedia are excited to be partnering with Rippla on many of the below U.S. locations in the U.S.

Venues live broadcasting the concert in the U.S. are as follows:

Akron, OH - Jillysmusicroom.com

Austin, TX - Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery, NW Austin

Austin, TX - Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery, SW Austin

Bethlehem, PA - Artsquest

Bristol, VA - Legacy Theater

Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

Chicago, IL - City Winery

Chicago, IL - Regal City North 14

Clermont, FL - Epic Clermont

Davenport, FL - Cinepolis Polk County IMAX

Dayton , FL - Cinepolis

Deer Park, NY - Regal Deer Park 16 and IMAX

Denver, CO - Regal Denver Pavilions

Epping, NH - O'Neil Cinemas

Gainesville, FL - High Dive

Grand Rapids, MI - Celebration Studio Park

Houston, TX - Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas The Woodlands

Jacksonville, FL - Sunray Cinemas

Jupiter, FL - Cinepolis

Knoxville, TN - Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 Theatre

Lansing , NM - Celebration Cinema Lansing

Littleton, MA - O'Neil Cinemas

Los Angeles, CA - Regal LA Live and 4DX

McKinney, TX - Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery

Miami, FL - Regal South Beach 18

Nashville, TN - City Winery

New Rochelle, NY - Regal New Rochelle City 18

North Brunswick, NJ - Regal Commerce Center 18

Pittsburg , PA - Club Café

Portland, OR - Regal Lloyd Center 10

Riversdale, LA - Galaxy Mission Grove – Riverside , LA

San Antonio, TX - Regal Cielo Vista 18

South Jordan, UT - Megaplex District

Southgate, MI - MJR Southgate

Sparks, NV - Galaxy Victorian

St. Augustine, FL - Epic St. Augustine

Staten Island, NY - Regal Staten Island Stadium 16

Sterling Heights, MI - MJR Marketplace

The Colony, TX - Galaxy Grandscape

Tigard, OR - Regal Bridgeport Village 18

West Valley City, UT - Megaplex Valleyfair

Winter Park, CO - Regal Winter Park Village 20

The MetaMedia Entertainment Network™, powered by Microsoft Azure, has previously enabled the successful delivery and broadcasting of many concerts and live sporting events through a partnership with Encore Live's Encore Drive-In Nights. The platform, which is the world's first global, cloud-based distribution platform for studios, cinemas and other out-of-home venues. provides for the secure, rapid and cost-saving delivery of live-streamed events, movies, advertising, movie DCPs and trailers from major Hollywood studios.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is an entertainment technology company that creates next-generation technologies and new revenue-generating opportunities for content producers and cinemas. MetaMedia created and launched the MetaMedia Entertainment NetworkTM the first global, cloud-based distribution platform to out-of-home venues. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the MetaMedia Entertainment Network TM provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of movies, trailers, advertisements, live-streamed events, interactive content and other big-screen programming to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas, and other out-of-home entertainment venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global

About Rippla

Rippla broadcasts music shows and events to local venues around the world so that fans can watch together. Rippla have produced music experiences for some of the world's top bands including, Mumford and Sons, Keane and The National. Rippla is a Midemlab 2021 Winner introducing its social platform that allows fan communities to connect around their passion for specific artists. www.rippla.tv

About Driift

Driift is an award-winning producer and promoter of innovative, high quality livestream events for the world's greatest artists and performers including Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue, The War On Drugs and Dita Von Teese. Working with globally-renowned directors, Driift has collaborated extensively with a wide range of artist teams and partners including CAA, BMG, WMG, UMG, Glastonbury Festival, DREAMSTAGE, DICE, Universe/Ticketmaster and Pulse Films. Headquartered in the UK and with offices in North America and Australia, Driift has sold more than 600,000 tickets to audiences in more than 190 countries. www.driift.live

