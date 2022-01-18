Klarna teams up with the Chicago Bulls to launch multi-year experiential partnership

Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball sign on as Klarna brand ambassadors

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna today announced it is teaming up with the Chicago Bulls, the legendary franchise of the National Basketball Association. The partnership will promote Klarna's all-in-one shopping service and popular interest-free Pay in 4 option to Chicago Bulls fans, with the aim to bring audiences closer to the game through unique co-branded in-stadium experiences, shoppable content, exclusive offers, limited edition merchandise, and more. In separate deals, Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball have partnered with Klarna as brand ambassadors. The two will collaborate with the company to help bring elements of the Chicago Bulls partnership to life while showcasing their personal style through activations, custom social content, and more.

"The Chicago Bulls are one of the most renowned teams in basketball history, and share Klarna's commitment to challenging the limits of success within culture and commerce," said David Sandstrom, CMO, Klarna. "Together, we will showcase how brands and teams can align to provide a more meaningful and engaging experience for fans."

Both Klarna and the Chicago Bulls are known for pioneering innovation in their respective fields, making the partnership a great fit. The Chicago Bulls continue to spearhead and serve as an industry leader in tech and digital activation, both in sports and the NBA, while Klarna is leading the way for more transparent, convenient and flexible ways to shop that are better suited to the modern consumer.

Klarna and the Chicago Bulls will launch multiple initiatives tied to the partnership in the coming months, including exclusive fashion collaborations inspired by the Bulls' long-standing history of trendsetting on and off the court. Fans will have access to shoppable social and digital content showcasing fashion looks by LaVine and Ball as well as behind-the-scenes pre-game styles and must-have essentials.

In addition, the partnership will give fans the opportunity to engage with their favorite team in new ways through unique co-branded activations, in-stadium experiences involving the Benny the Bull mascot, exclusive offers, and more. Klarna branding will also be incorporated into the game-day experience in multiple ways, including placements across the scoreboard and LED boards throughout the arena, and on Bulls practice jerseys.

"We're excited to partner with Klarna to leverage the intersection of sports, fashion and commerce to provide Bulls fans opportunities to engage with our brand in a new way," said Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President, Revenue & Strategy Matthew Kobe. "Our partnership with Klarna will further the Bulls' commitment to combining sports and tech to create revolutionary experiences for our fans."

The multi-year deal marks continued expansion for Klarna within sports. Recently, Klarna announced a partnership with Angel City Football Club (ACFC) of the National Women's Soccer League–the company's first official partnership with a sports organization globally. With both the ACFC and Chicago Bulls partnerships, Klarna aims to not only deliver unique and engaging experiences to the fans but is also committed to driving positive change through social impact initiatives in LA and Chicago.

With over 90 million global active users and 2 million transactions a day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers who want to save time and money by shopping, paying—either now or over time, without interest—in one secure place. Over 250,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 20 markets and is one of the most highly-valued private fintechs globally, with a valuation of $45.6 billion. For more information, visit klarna.com.

