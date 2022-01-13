Getting Answers
Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78649D-104

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of Capital
(Non-Dividend Distribution)

1/4/21

1/15/21

$0.1622400

$0.0000000

$0.1622400

3/31/21

4/15/21

$0.1622400

$0.0000000

$0.1622400

6/30/21

7/15/21

$0.1700000

$0.0000000

$0.1700000

9/30/21

10/15/21

$0.1700000

$0.0000000

$0.1700000

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact: 

Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T: 212.930.9400
E: investors@safeholdinc.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-announces-tax-treatment-of-2021-dividends-301460710.html

SOURCE Safehold

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.