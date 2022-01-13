MURAL Welcomes Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of two C-suite executives, hiring Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. Chou will oversee all financial, legal, and business operations activities, ensuring the company is investing in areas that will deliver sustainable growth. Ing is responsible for driving member growth, engagement, and retention, as well as leading MURAL's brand, product marketing, and demand generation strategies. Together, these top-level executives represent an investment in the next phase of MURAL's growth, as the company scales to serve teams globally at over 90 percent of the Fortune 100.

Adolfo Chou joins MURAL from Coinbase, where he served as vice president of finance, helping the company scale from pre-IPO to $6 billion in revenue. Prior to Coinbase, he led LinkedIn's Global FP&A team that supported the company's Talent Solutions, LinkedIn Learning, and Premium Subscriptions businesses. During his tenure, Chou helped grow LinkedIn's revenue 5X to over $5 billion. He holds an MBA from Stanford University.

"Adolfo has navigated the financial and operational demands of two high-growth, multi-billion dollar organizations serving communities worldwide," said Mariano Suarez-Battan, co-founder and CEO of MURAL. "An accomplished financial and business leader, he will be a tremendous addition to our executive team, as MURAL continues accelerating member engagement and adoption within the global enterprise."

Jason Ing brings over two decades of marketing expertise driving profitable growth across some of the world's leading B2B and B2C brands. Most recently, he served as the Global Director and GM of global marketing for Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led brand and performance marketing, including the award-winning "AWS is How" national campaign, and sports marketing partnerships with the NFL, Bundesliga, F1, PGA, NHL and others. He also held marketing leadership roles for Amazon Prime Video.

Prior to Amazon, Ing was the Director of Xbox LIVE Global Marketing at Microsoft, the team that created one of the largest gaming communities, pioneered digital and multiplayer gaming, and OTT video streaming into living rooms. He began his career at Procter & Gamble in brand management and holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Suarez-Battan, Ing's experience marketing a deeply technical category like cloud computing through everyday transformational examples that anyone can relate to will help the company "double down" on both. "Jason brings a data-driven approach to performance marketing and advertising, coupled with a keen perception of market dynamics that will greatly impact our go-to-market worldwide. He understands how to deliver personalized, real-time communications and build stronger customer relationships that drive growth. I'm delighted to welcome both Jason and Adolfo to MURAL's fast-growing team."

About MURAL

MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Consulting and innovation, product and information technology, and executive leadership teams collaborate visually with MURAL, using guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. With the MURAL platform, it's easy to deploy at scale visual methods on especially complex, difficult collaborative work. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian use the MURAL platform to foster imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co.

