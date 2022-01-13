Ed Morse Automotive Group Donates a Brand-New Chevrolet Silverado to a Purple Heart Recipient at the Armed Forces Bowl Game

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not only was Ed Morse Automotive Group the official automotive partner of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game played in December, but they surprised the crowd at halftime with a new car giveaway to a Purple Heart Recipient. Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, teamed up with Santa Claus to randomly pick a name out of a hat of almost 100 Purple Heart Recipients.

The lucky winner was Ken Watterson, the President of the Veterans Resource Center in Dallas. He was handed the keys to a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Custom in Satin Steel Metallic. The MSRP price for this vehicle is $39,525. The donated Silverado came from Ed Morse Automotive Group's Dallas location, Freedom Chevrolet Buick GMC by Ed Morse.

"I was shocked to win because I never win anything. Not only is the Silverado beautiful but it came at the perfect time as the truck we use to run supplies for homeless veterans had over 200,000 miles. I want to thank Teddy and his team for this donation as it means a lot when people remember veterans and their service," said Ken Watterson. "Plus, receiving this car from a dealership called Freedom made it even better, and I was so impressed with that dealership as they were so professional and made the process seamless."

Ken Watterson served two tours in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart when he was wounded on his birthday in 1968. In February 2004, he helped start the Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas, Inc. a non-profit focused on meeting the ever-changing challenges of veterans and their families (www.hvsd.org). To help meet the growing needs of the veteran community, on September 11, 2011, the Veterans Resource Center of Dallas officially opened.

"From its inception over 75 years ago, our company has proudly supported veteran and military organizations. What an honor it is to be part of the Armed Forces Bowl, such a cool and impactful event that extends beyond the Dallas area," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. "It was a blast hanging out with all of those inspiring Purple Heart Recipients and getting to know Ken Watterson, a true hero."

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl was held in December at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group