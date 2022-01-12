InventHelp Inventor Develops Synchronized Starter for Drag Races (CHK-100)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- … "Anyone involved in automotive drag racing recognizes the need for the utmost in safety features because of the high speeds attained by the vehicles," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "After witnessing a tragic accident in such a race, I invented this device to prevent serious injuries and save lives."

He developed CHALLENGE TREE, patent-pending, to ensure a fair start for drag races since both drivers start at exactly the same time. As such, it prevents drivers from taking an unfair advantage. Since it affords such a high level of safety and accuracy, it has the potential to reduce the chances of injuries and deaths of drag race drivers. Durable for years of effective use, this lightweight, portable device is also easy to operate. Users will appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

