Gibson Energy Announces the Addition of Ms. Heidi Dutton to the Company's Board of Directors...

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that Ms. Heidi Dutton joined the Company's Board of Directors effective today.

"We are pleased to have Heidi join Gibson's Board of Directors," said James Estey, Chair of Gibson. "In order to ensure the comprehensive oversight of the Company's corporate strategy, the Board remains committed to having access to the right skillsets and a broad range of expertise and perspectives. Heidi has a strong innovative business development background. In joining the Board, Heidi brings over 20 years of experience growing early stage businesses, a proven track record of entrepreneurial success as well as a strong understanding of the agriculture industry that will be complementary to our efforts to pursue energy transition opportunities."

Ms. Dutton is currently Vice President and Managing Director at Sunnydale Foods. Prior to, Ms. Dutton was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Alawa Foods Inc., and previously, was the General Manager, Agri-Commodities and Special Crops at Western Grain Trade. Ms. Dutton studied Agriculture Economics at the University of Saskatchewan and McGill University and is a citizen of the Metis Nation- Saskatchewan.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

