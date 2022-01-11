Actalent Appoints Estelle Izuno to Director of Employee Experience

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, an engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, has appointed Estelle Izuno to a newly created role as Director of Employee Experience. The position was established as part of Actalent's focus on creating growth and opportunity for all employees, including supporting their overall well-being, personal and professional development, and connectedness with their colleagues and company as a whole. Actalent's investment in the program will also benefit the company's consultants and clients whose experiences are directly impacted by internal employees.

In her new role, Estelle will build and oversee an employee experience team focused on attracting, hiring, and retaining internal talent, and delivering meaningful experiences at every stage of their career path. This will include enhancing Actalent's onboarding processes, health and wellness resources, mentorship and development programs, and a focus on how the company gathers and acts on employee feedback.

"Engaged talent is any company's most valuable resource," said Izuno. "To optimize the experience of every Actalent employee, we will curate best practices, embed them across the company, and ensure they're communicated effectively so people know what tools are available. We already have some excellent programs in place and I'm excited to build off those as well as forge new areas where we can better serve our most valuable resource—our people."

"Cultivating a consistently excellent employee experience is vital to our ability to create growth and opportunity for all," said Chad Koele, president of Actalent. "Attracting, retaining, and engaging talent is at the core of our company strategy, and it starts with us, the employees who collectively influence the experiences of our consultants and clients."

Estelle started her career with Aerotek* in 1993 as a recruiter in Los Angeles, California, and has held various roles, including overseeing that market for over two decades. During her tenure she has promoted more than 70 people, including multiple director-level positions. She is frequently a guest speaker and panelist, especially related to women in leadership, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Estelle is an amazing fit for this position," continued Koele. "She has built a strong legacy over almost 30 years with the company, and her dedication to her teams and local community have been integral to our success in the west region. I am thrilled that we have her expertise behind our employee experience initiatives to ensure all of our people feel seen, cared for, and valued."

*Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions became Actalent in July 2021. Learn more here.

About Actalent (formerly Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions and EASi)

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com .

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

